Breck Carlson
School: Mankato West
Class: Freshman
Sport: Alpine skiing
Highlights: An all-state pick as an eighth-grader, Carlson has had an excellent season for the Scarlets, winning all four meets at Mount Kato so far this season and leading the Scarlets to wins in all of them. That includes the annual Wuk Fut meet between the West and East boys and girls, in which Carlson was not just the first girl to finish but the third skier overall.
Carlson also placed third at the nine-team Buck Hill Invitational, leading West to a team win, and sixth at the Wild Mountain Invitational, helping the Scarlets to a third-place finish.
A straight-A student, Carlson also participates in cross country and softball.
Shawn Lehtinen
School: St. Peter
Team: Minnesota River
Class: Senior
Sport: Hockey
Highlights: Including a hat trick on Friday night, Lehtinen has 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points through 19 games, leading the team in all categories.
A key defenseman during Minnesota River’s run to the state tournament last season, he moved up to forward this year. For his career, the Bulldogs’ captain has 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points.
Lehtinen also plays soccer and baseball for St. Peter and is involved in the St. Peter Captains Council and choir.
Jack Wittenberg
School: Mankato West
Class: Senior
Sport: Hockey
Highlights: Wittenberg has surpassed career highs in all offensive categories, scoring eight goals and netting 14 assists for 22 points through 17 games. He is second on the team in points and tied for first in assists.
With a hat trick in a 4-1 victory on Jan. 13 at Rochester Lourdes, his totals include three points in each of his last three games.
Wittenberg also plays soccer for the Scarlets and is involved in DECA, Project 4 Teens, National Honor Society and lacrosse, all while maintaining a 3.7 GPA.
Prep Spotlight runs on Sundays during the high school sports seasons and highlights student-athletes who have performed well this season. If you know someone who deserves to be in the spotlight, please nominate her or him by emailing us at sports@mankatofreepress.com.
