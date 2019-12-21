Brielle Bartelt
School: Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: The Bucs' junior point guard is the school record holder in 3-point field goals with 138 and has already scored 857 points in her career.
Bartelt was All-Gopher Conference in 2017-18 and is averaging 17.6 points per game so far this season. She played a key role in three WEM victories this week, including hitting buzzer beater to send Friday's game to overtime.
Bartelt is also plays softball and has a 3.84 GPA.
---
Ben Ellingworth
School: Mankato Loyola
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Ellingworth reached the 1,000-point milestone in the Crusaders' loss to Springfield Saturday.
He was an All-Valley Conference selection last season, averaging 12 points per game. During his sophomore year, he averaged 15.5 points per game.
Also a football standout, Ellingworth rushed for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns and passed for 1,650 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career.
---
Jax Madson
School: Mankato East
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: A three-year starter, Madson has already solidified himself as one of the top players in East history.
He is the Cougars all-time 3-point field goal leader with 211, and currently ranks fourth in points at 1,168. Damani Hayes holds the record at 1,464.
Madson is a two-time All-Big Nine and All-City Selection. He was also picked for the Class 3A preseason All-State team.
So far this season, he's averaging 19.6 points per game along with four rebounds, four assists and 3.2 steals per game. He ranks second all-time on the Cougars' steals list and is sixth in assists.
Madson has a 3.2 GPA. He was an All-City selection after leading the East football team in catches and receiving yards in the fall.
---
