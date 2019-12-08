Braeden Hendel
School: Mankato East
Class: Junior
Sport: Wrestling
Highlights: The 145-pound Hendel is undefeated this season. He won all three matches at the season-opening St. Clair quadrangular this week, winning two matches by fall. He was named the Outstanding Wrestller at the Blue Earth Area tournament Saturday.
He has an 87-50 record in his varsity career, finishing sixth in the section as an eighth-grader, third as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore. Last season, he went 26-13 with 59 takedowns and nine falls.
Keely Olness
Team: Minnesota River
School: Le Sueur-Henderson
Class: Senior
Sport: Girls hockey
Highlights: Through the first nine games of the season, Olness had 10 goals and eight assists for the Bulldogs, who were 5-4-0. Her 18 points through Thursday’s games ranked 16th in the state and her goal total ranked 15th. In a win at Windom on Nov. 19, she had a hat trick and two assists. The center is in her second season as team captain. She led the team as a junior with 15 goals and 28 points. Olness, who competed in the Premier Prep League in the Twin Cities this fall, plans to play hockey in college at St. Scholastica. Olness also plays tennis and softball for Le Sueur-Henderson.
Outside of sports, she is a member of the student council, of National Honor Society and Target (chemical-free society) and is also the school’s blood drive coordinator.
Shane Stevensen
School: Nicollet
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Stevensen opened his junior season with 26- and 21-point efforts in the Raiders’ first two games this week. He figures to be a key part of a Nicollet squad that’s in position for a strong season.
Last year, he averaged 7.8 points per game, and also participates in football and baseball.
Prep Spotlight runs on Sundays during the high school sports seasons and highlights student-athletes who have performed well this season. If you know someone who deserves to be in the spotlight, please nominate her or him by emailing us at sports@mankatofreepress.com.
