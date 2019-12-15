Kayli Hinze
School: St. Clair
Class: Freshman
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: The 5-foot-7 freshman point guard is averaging 26 points per game in helping the Cyclones get off to a 4-0 start, 2-0 in the Valley Conference.
Hinze is also averaging 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in her first year with the St. Clair program. She scored a season-high 32 points in a win over United South Central earlier this month.
Hinze is shooting 56% from the field and is averaging 11 free-throw attempts per game, making 64%.
Ja’Sean Glover
School: Madelia
Class: Sophomore
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: Glover, who has played varsity since seventh grade, is in the midst of a breakout season for the Blackhawks. He’s averaging 24.6 points and finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds in Madelia’s 73-62 win over Red Rock Central Thursday.
He has already scored 967 points in his career, and was a unanimous All-Valley Conference selection last season. Glover also plays football, where he was an all-district selection this past fall.
Wyatt Olson
School: St. Peter
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: With a 28-point, 18-rebound performance in Friday’s win over Willmar, Olson became the leading scorer in St. Peter history. He currently has 1,292 career points, along with 918 rebounds, which is also the most school history.
Olson, a four-year starter, is averaging 23.4 points per game and 11.8 rebounds per game so far this season. He will play basketball at Bemidji State next season.
Prep Spotlight runs on Sundays during the high school sports seasons and highlights student-athletes who have performed well this season. If you know someone who deserves to be in the spotlight, please nominate her or him by emailing us at sports@mankatofreepress.com.
