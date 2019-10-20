Halle Bemmels
School: Le Sueur-Henderson
Class: Junior
Sport: Volleyball
The highlights: Earlier this month, Bemmels reached the 2,000-assist milestone, averaging nearly 30 assists per match this season, with a high of 46. Her career total is 2,191 assists, and the school record is 2,892. She also has 218 digs and 41 ace serves this season.
Bemmels has been selected as the Star Tribune’s athlete of the week and was recently highlighted in a Prep Digs magazine article. She is a two-time All-Minnesota River Conference honorable mention pick, and she was named to the all-tournament team last weekend at the Eastview Invitational.
Bemmels has a 4.06 grade-point average and participates in several extracurricular activities: National Honor Sociery, Student Council, Target, Band, Choir, Blood Drive Coordinator.
