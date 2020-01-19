Sunshine Langworthy
School: Mankato West
Class: Senior
Sport: Girls hockey
Highlights: Langworthy reached the 100-point plateau earlier this season and had 110 points (48 goals, 62 assists) for her career through Thursday's game. This season, she is second on the Scarlets with 17 points, including five goals and 12 assists.
Langworthy was an All-Big Nine Conference pick in 2019 and 2018 and an honorable mention in 2017. She was named all-city in 2017 and 2018.
A three-sport captain in hockey, track and cross country, Langworthy has a 4.127 GPA and is a National Honor Society member.
---
Layten Liffrig
School: Mankato East
Class: Junior
Sport: Boys hockey
Highlights: Liffrig reached 100 career points with an assist on Thursday night against Rochester Century. For the season, he has 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points, ranking among the top-five juniors in the state. A Cougars captain, Liffrig was All-Big Nine as a freshman and sophomore.
Liffrig is a draft pick of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, a junior team in the United States Hockey League, and attended USA Hockey Select 15 national development camp.
Liffrig is also a member of East's golf team, has a 3.9 GPA and is a member of Project 4 Teens.
---
Taryn Sellner
School: Mankato West
Class: Senior
Sport: Gymnastics
Highlights: Sellner has been a key part of a Scarlets team that has qualified for the state meet in three consecutive seasons.
In search of a fourth straight trip to state, West is in the midst of a record-breaking season, with Sellner at the heart of it.
At a Big Nine triangular Thursday, she won the all-around (37.3), floor exercise (9.7) and tied for first on the balance beam (9.7). The Scarlets won the meet with a team-record score of 145.1.
---
