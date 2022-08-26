Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... Fog has spread across much of central and southern Minnesota this morning. Visibilities vary between a half mile to 2 miles, with localized patches of fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile or less. This fog will slowly lift between 7am and 9am. Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.