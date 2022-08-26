MANKATO — As a senior captain, Mankato West’s Emma Gustafson has learned there are a lot of different ways to lead.
The distance freestyler on the girls swimming team is not the rah-rah type of captain or even the lead-by-example kind. Instead, she prefers a light-handed approach with her teammates.
“I kind of think of myself as more of a big sister to the younger swimmers,” she said. “If they need somebody to talk to, I’m here for them.”
Gustafson joined the West program in seventh grade and, by ninth grade, had been identified as a distance freestyler. In past years she had competed with the Mankato Marlins or Mankato Mantas during the summer, but this year, she opted to take some time off and just participate in head coach Dave Burgess’ technique camp.
“I think it helped,” she said. “I feel a little faster. The distances are my strongest events but I’d like to try some backstroke this year if I can.”
Gustafson will be part of a team that won it’s third straight section title last season and posted an 8-2 dual-meet record. The bad news is the Scarlets graduated eight contributing seniors.
“We lost some pretty good top-end swimmers,” Burgess said. “Some of our younger kids are going to have to step up to help fill some of those gaps. It may take awhile to figure out who is going to help us where.”
Among the top returnees are junior captains Olivia Leonard and Catherine Bittner, Both are experienced individual medley swimmers as well as breaststrokers.
Also returning are junior Lucy Vogt (sprint freestyle), senior Olivia Koeneman (distance freestyler) and sophomore Ella Lee (butterflier). All three are expected to be among the team’s top point-producers this season.
West graduated a lot of it’s top backstrokers so finding replacements will be among the team’s top priorities. “We have a lot of candidates,” Burgess said. “We have to see who rises to the top.”
West will be facing some stiff competition if it is going to win its fourth-straight section title. St. Peter, Winona and New Prague all return strong squads. In the Big Nine Conference, Northfield, Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo are the favorites.
West will have all its home meets at the East pool again this season. The Scarlets open the season Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational.
