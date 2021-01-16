Some boys meets will still be done virtually, with teams in different pools, just like during the girls’ swimming and diving season.
But there will be also some meets held with both teams in the same pool, taking small steps to returning to normal
Virtual meets might have limited spectators at the pool, while most of the dual meets will not.
There will be conference and section meets, with the format to be decided, and while there’s no state meet on the schedule, it might still happen.
The boys swimming and diving season begins Saturday when Mankato West competes against Mankato East/Loyola, with both teams in the pool at the same time and parents in the stands.
Mankato East/Loyola
The Cougars ended up in 16th place at the Class A meet last season and three swimmers are back who helped to make that happen.
Juniors Jack Slunecka, Dave Wedzina and Logan Gustafson won the consolation final in the 400-yard freestyle, finishing in ninth place. The same three also swam on the 10th-place 200 medley relay. Wedzina placed 13th in the 200 individual medley, and Gustafson took 14th in the 100 backstroke.
“We lost eight swimmers, which is a lot, so our depth isn’t there right now,” coach Dave Burgess said. “Our top-end swimmers are very strong, but we’ll have to see if we have the second, third and fourth swimmers in each event. We need some younger swimmers to step up.”
Sophomore Aaron Caflisch and freshmen Jordan Hogue and Isaac Luethmers are expected to bolster the swimming lineup.
Diving could be a strength for the Cougars, who have sophomore Cole Javens, who became the first East diver to qualify for the state meet in 10 years, and eighth-grader Spencer Flitter back. Laura Nelson is the new diving coach.
“The kids seem to like her, and I like what I’m seeing with that group,” Burgess said. “I’d like to have a few more divers.”
Mankato West
The Scarlets have several swimmers returning with state experience after finishing 20th in Class A. With a large group of younger swimmers, depth appears to be West’s strength.
“We have a good group back from last year, and we have a lot of versatility,” coach Andy Viker said. “Our top guys are versatile, our middle guys are versatile ... we should be able to put together a lineup that is strong, depending on who we’re swimming against.”
The captains are seniors Connor Berger, Carson Deichman, Max Peters, Ashton Samuelson and Will Simmons. Berger and Samuelson both swam on the 200 freestyle relay at the state meet. Senior Brandon Whitney also competed on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay.
Junior Charlie Simpson had top-16 finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the state meet, and he also swam on the 11th-place 400 freestyle relay and 11th-place 200 medley relay teams. Junior Hayden Maxwell also swam on the 200 medley relay.
Sophomore Ethan Bartell participated in the state meet in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays at the state meet.
“A lot of swimmers are year-round swimmers, and I talked with some of them in the summer and they were kind of hesitant about this season,” Viker said. “But they’re starting to look good and feel good, and having the East meet to start the season, everybody is excited to compete and be back in the pool.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.