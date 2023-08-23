Growing up, Mankato East/Loyola senior Avery Schuh’s main passion was soccer.
It appeared as if that would be the sport she would play in high school, but while swimming with the Mankato Marlins club team over the winter, some friends talked her into going out for the high school swim squad.
In the end, Schuh decided to satisfy her need for speed.
Schuh has begun her fifth and final season on the Cougars swim team. And like her four previous seasons, she intends to display her talents as a sprinter — in particular, the 50-yard freestyle.
“I like to go fast,” she said before practice this week. “I’m also in track, and I’m a sprinter there, too.”
Schuh was fast enough to place 14th in the 50 free in the Class A meet last season. She’s gunning for a return trip to state as well as a higher finish.
“My goal is to get back to state in the 50. Maybe with a couple of relay teams, too.” she said. “There are a lot of hard-working swimmers on this team, so I think it can be done.”
Schuh is expected to lead an East team that graduated 10 seniors. Four of those seniors were significant point-scorers last season.
“We lost some good swimmers, but we have some good swimmers coming back,” she said. “And there are some younger people with a lot of talent and potential.”
One of those ‘younger’ people is her sister Cami, a freshman who has already established herself as a quality sprinter.
“It’s fun to be able to swim with her,” the elder Schuh said. “We’re competitive with each other but we have a lot of fun together, too.”
East/Loyola coach Greg Summers has 39 swimmers out for the team in grades 7-12. He also has 12 sixth-graders who may practice but are not allowed to swim in sanctioned meets.
The Cougars finished 5-5 in dual meets a year ago and Summers is hoping for the same or a better record this season.
“We finished fifth in the Big Nine (Conference) and fourth in the section meet last year. If some of our younger kids step up we should be in the same ballpark,” he said.
In addition to the Schuh sisters, sophomore Emma Born and senior Sophie Steindl are expected to be among the top point-scorers.
The Cougars open the season Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational.
Mankato West
Mankato West senior Lucy Vogt is a self-motivated person.
On most mornings during the summer, she and swim teammate Olivia Leonard met at the local YMCA at 5:15 a.m. and swam laps. The hope is that each of them has come back stronger for the high school season.
Vogt could have gotten her workouts with the Mankato Mantas club team but she opted to do her own so she could tailor the regimen to her strengths.
“Mantas is a lot of distance workouts,” Vogt said. “That’s great for a lot of swimmers, but I’m a sprinter. I just decided to work out on my own.”
West coach Dave Burgess is not surprised by Vogt’s decision: “She is a pure sprinter — plain and simple. That’s what she focuses on.”
Vogt placed eighth at state (24.83) in the 50 freestyle in November. She was also part of West’s seventh-place 200 medley relay (1:51.14) and the ninth-place 400 free relay (3:41.0). She also finished 18th in the 100 free (55.11).
Vogt joined with Leonard, Catherine Bittner and Ella Lee to set a team record in the 200 medley relay at last year’s section finals with a time of 1:49.09.
“I want to try to get back to state in four events again,” Vogt said. “I’d like to hit 23.9 or faster in the 50 free and 50.35 or better in the 100 free.”
Considering the Scarlets lost only two swimmers to graduation from a team that went 8-3, Vogt’s chances for success look pretty good. The senior Leonard, another four-event state qualifier, is back after finishing fourth at state in the 200 IM at 2:09.68.
Also returning are the senior Bittner and the junior Lee. Senior Annika Ward and ninth-grader Kate Camp should also make regular contributions. Junior Bria Bomgard should score some points in the butterfly and IM.
West lost nobody off its strong diving contingent from a year ago. Heading the crop of returnees is sophomore Anna Kapsner, a converted gymnast.
As a freshman last fall, she just missed qualifying for state by placing ninth in the section meet. The top eight advance to state.
“Obviously I want to make it to state this year,” she said. “We’ll have to see how it works out.
“(The West divers) should be pretty good again. We all push each other every day in practice.”
Rochester Mayo and Century are the two favorites to win the Big Nine Conference. West and Northfield, along with East and Winona, are all shooting for that No. 3 spot.
The Scarlets begin the season on Saturday at the Hutchinson Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.