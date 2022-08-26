Mankato East/Loyola’s Jayne Satre was one of her team’s top swimmers in 2021-22, and this season, she expects to do even better.
Instead of taking the summer off, as she has in previous years, Satre joined the Mankato Mantas swim program. She can already tell in high school practice that the extra work is paying off.
“I came in in pretty good shape,” she said. “My conditioning is a lot better than it was (the previous few years).
“I wanted to get some experience on the longer courses the summer program offers. I think it will help me for the high school season.”
Satre qualified for state last year in the 500-yard freestyle. This season, she wants to do the same in all four events (500, 200 freestyle and the two freestyle relays).
“I want to finish strong, and I’d like to swim in college if I get the opportunity,” she said.
East/Loyola head coach Greg Summers said Satre has the perfect demeanor to be a captain: “She’s a very determined swimmer but, at the same time, she’s very encouraging of everybody else. The other swimmers respond well when she wants to make a point.”
The Cougars have 52 swimmers on the roster, including a handful of sixth-graders who are limited to exhibition events during the season. The team graduated four seniors, all of whom contributed regularly.
The top returnees are Satre, senior Addison Witte, junior Avery Schuch and eighth-grader Cami Schuch. Witte usually competes in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Avery and Cam Schuch are both sprint freestylers. Also returning is diver Marah Dauk, who qualified for state last year.
“We had a big graduating class two years ago and we had to fill in a lot of spots with seventh and eighth-graders,” Summers said. “Now those swimmers are eighth and ninth-graders.
“They’re still young but they have experience. Last year they were all pretty nervous and trying to fit in. This year they know what to expect. They were ready to get to work from the start of practice.”
Summers said his biggest challenge, as it is most years, is finding quality 200-yard individual medley swimmers.
“It’s a hard event because you have to do all four strokes and be fairly proficient at them. We’ll see who’s able to put them all together.”
The Cougars opened the season with a dual meet at New Prague on Thursday nd will compete in the Hutchinson Invitational on Saturday. Their first home meet is Thursday, Sept. 8, against crosstown rival Mankato West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.