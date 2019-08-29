The Associated PressThe Free Press
ROCHESTER — Katelyn Flatgard and Maddy Johansen scored singles victories for the Mankato East/Loyola girls tennis team on Thursday, but the Cougars fell to Rochester John Marshall 5-2 in a Big Nine Conference meet.
Flatgard won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, and Johansen won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.
The Rockets won their five matches in straight sets.
The Cougars will host St. James Area at 11 a.m. today.
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato West 0: The Spartans swept all seven matches in straight sets to win the Big Nine Conference meet at the West courts.
The most-competitive match came at third doubles where the Scarlets’ McKenna Schreiber and Julia Ulman fell 6-3, 6-1.
West will play again Thursday at Northfield.
Hastings 7, Waseca 0: The Raiders won all but one match in straight sets en route to the nonconference victory at Waseca.
The Bluejays’ Amy Roach split the first two sets at No. 2 singles before falling 6-2, 3-6, 10-3 to CeCe Huttemier. A year ago, Roach lost 6-0, 6-0 to Huttemier.
Waseca (1-6) will host Winona on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 6, Maple River 1: The Bucs’ Tea Armstrong won a three-setter over Vanessa Barkosky at No. 1 singles as part of the victory at home.
Blue Earth Area’s next three singles players, Macie Stevermer, Arika Howard and Marissa Benz, dropped just two games combined.
Maple River’s lone win came from the No. 1 doubles duo of Abby Bruegger and Olivia Pfeffer, who won in three sets.
