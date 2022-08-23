OWATONNA — Sam Williams, Syd Jacobs, Peyton Stevermer, Mylie Gleason, Baylee Knott and Hannah Westman each won twice as Mankato East won a pair of Big Nine Conference girls tennis matches Tuesday.
East defeated Owatonna 4-3 and Red Wing 6-1.
Williams won twice at No. 1 singles, winning a three-setter against Owatonna.
Jacobs and Stevermer won a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles against Owatonna, then each won a singles match against Red Wing.
Gliesen won a singles match and doubles match, while Knott and Westman each won two doubles matches.
East (3-1) hosts Rochester Century and Winona on Thursday.
West sweeps: West won a pair of Big Nine matches at Albert Lea, defeating Winona 6-1 and Albert Lea 6-1.
West hosts Rochester John Marshall and Red Wing on Thursday.
St. Peter 6, Marshall 1: Annika Southworth, Amelia Hildebrandt, Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm each won singles matches in straight sets in the Saints' Big South Conference victory at Marshall.
Zetta Haugen and Macy Weller claimed a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles, and Raina Roemhildt and Kylie Southworth won at No. 3 doubles.
St. Peter (3-0) plays at Mankato West on Friday.
Waseca 6, Worthington 1: Waseca swept the doubles matches to win the Big South road match.
Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer, Miranda Breck and Maddy Benson, and Paige Dufault and Lauren Drexler were winners in doubles.
Cece Huttemier, Sarah Haley and Takya Schoenrock each won singles matches for the Bluejays.
Waseca (2-0) hosts Jordan and Farmington on Friday.
Redwood Valley 4, New Ulm 3: Lydia King and Calyn Glaser each won singles matches in the Eagles' Big South win.
Hannah Davey and Peyton Kveno also won at No. 3 doubles for New Ulm.
St. James Area 7, River Valley 0: Eva Romsdahl won a three-setter at No. 1 singles as the Saints prevailed in a Big South match.
Keyana Haler, Maya Kulseth and Lily Ciske each won singles matches, while the doubles teams of Allison Bluedorn and Alexis Brekken, Mykela Hanson and Mika Wessels, and Mariah Mireles and Jazzlyn Barrera each won in straight sets.
Le Sueur-Henderson loses twice: Maggie Froehlich won a singles match for the Giants, who lost 7-0 to Delano and 5-2 to Apple Valley in nonconference matches at Le Sueur.
LSH's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway also won against Apple Valley.
