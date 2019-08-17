The Free Press
MANKATO — A three-set victory at No. 1 singles Saturday lifted Hutchinson over Mankato East/Loyola 4-3 in a girls tennis meet at the East courts.
Hutchinson’s Haley Knorr defeated the Cougars’ Kezia Kim 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 at the top spot.
East/Loyola’s Katelyn Flatgard won 6-2, 4-6 (11-9) at No. 2 singles, and Maddy Johansen won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3. The Cougars also got a victory at No. 1 doubles as the duo of Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen won 6-3, 6-3.
The Cougars (0-1) will travel to Rochester on Tuesday to take on Red Wing and Rochester Mayo.
TCU Triangular: Tri- City United split a pair of duals on Saturday, falling 4-3 to Faribault and defeating Bloomington Kennedy 7-0 at Le Center.
In their first match, the Titans got a 7-5, 6-3 singles victory from Maggie Maroita in the No. 4 match. The doubles teams of Morgan Mueller/Mackenzie Holmbo and Allie Schley/Rachel Rynda won in straight sets at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Faribault’s Rachel Bostwick clinched the match with a 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.
The Titans did not drop a set against Kennedy, losing just seven games in all. Erica Jackson, Josie Plut, Cynthia Balcazar- Mendez and Sami Tiede won in singles. Doubles winners were Geena Ehlers and Mueller at No. 1, Holmbo and Schley at No. 2 and Jenna Weiers and Jordan Squires at No. 3.
Maple River 4, Tri- City United/Cleveland 3: In a meet held on Thursday, the Eagles swept doubles play and got a 6-0, 6-0 victory from Vanessa Barkosky at No. 1 singles to win their season-opening meet in Mapleton.
Maple River won all of its doubles matches in straight sets with No. 1 Abby Bruegger and Olivia Pfeffer winning 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Ella Sohre and Sophie Christian winning 6-2, 6-1 and No. 3 Isabella Nelson and Moriah Lippert winning 6-4, 6-2.
Tri-City United Cleveland got singles wins from Josie Plut, Monserrat Ruiz and Maggie Maroita.
