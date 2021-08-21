You don’t have to tell first-year coach Jeff Thomae that he has inherited a pretty good situation with the Mankato West girls tennis team.
The program has returned nine of 16 varsity players from last year’s 6-4 team, including its top two singles players Lauryn and Payton Douglas.
“I’m pleased with the hand I’ve been dealt,” Thomae said. “We have depth and experience. I’m sure that’s the reason we’re all optimistic going into the season.”
Thomae was an assistant coach with the Bethany Lutheran College men’s and women’s teams last year. The pandemic wiped out the spring season at BLC and, when he heard that the West girls job was opening up, he opted to apply.
Thomae has done a lot of coaching the last few summers, much of it with younger kids in the Tennis in the Parks program.
“That’s been an absolute blast,” said Thomae, who also serves as the president of the Greater Mankato Community Tennis Association. “As an adult I’ve become a student of the game. I’ve learned a lot of the technical stuff that I’m able to pass down to the players.”
Lauryn Douglas, a senior captain, is beginning her third straight season as the team’s No. 1 singles player. Her sister, sophomore Payton Douglas is expected to play second singles.
Lauryn Douglas echoes her coach’s optimism for the current season.
“I like that we have almost everybody back,” she said. “I like our team chemistry and we have some young, talented players who should help us out in doubles.”
Also returning is captain McKenna Schreiber who played third singles a year ago. The team’s third captain, Lily Schmidt, has been tabbed to play somewhere in the doubles lineup, depending upon who her partner is.
Riley Lowe and Renn Corley are the top candidates for fourth doubles. Also challenging for doubles spots are Ella Betters, Julia Ulman and Natalie Zarn.
More than half of the Scarlets played junior team tennis in Mankato over the summer. Thomae says it shows in the players’ skill development.
The rookie coach expects his team to challenge for the Southern Division team title in the Section 2AA Tournament this season. He’s also hoping to advance a handful of players deep into the Section 2AA individual tournament.
“We were 6-4 last year and 7-2 the year before that. That’s two pretty good years we’d like to keep building on.”
East girls
Unlike their counterparts at West, the Cougars were hit pretty hard by graduation last season. Sixteen of the 24 girls in the varsity and junior varsity programs graduated.
“That’s the most I’ve ever had graduate at one time,” head coach Ryan Fredrickson said. “We’re going to see a lot of newer faces this year.”
About the only two returning players with varsity experience are juniors Tiegen Richards and Sidney Jacobs. They are expected to hold down the top two singles positions.
Junior Peyton Stevermer is back after playing JV in 2020 and is slated for a doubles spot.
Fredrickson said it’s pretty wide open after that. Among the other returnees in the program, who are all in the mix for varsity positions, are Ella Blace, Ashlyn Leddy, Kalea Homich and Lauren Yenish.
Among the newcomers expected to contribute are Baylee Knott, Brynja Flitter, Addi Wassman, Ashlyn Rigdon, Gabby Beling and Hanna Westman.
Two or three eighth graders may also be thrown into the mix, depending on how they progress. Coming off a 2-7 dual-meet record, East is hoping to improve enough to get into the middle of the pack in the Big Nine Conference.
Fredrickson will be assisted this season by Paul Williams and Alex Welter.
East Invitational
The Cougars opened the season Friday by hosting the seven-team East Invitational. Prior Lake dominated with 39 points, winning three of the four singles flights and all three doubles flights.
Mankato West was second with 32 points, followed by Sibley East (26), New Prague 17, Austin 13 and Mankato East and New Ulm who tied with nine points.
West’s Lauryn Douglas was the highest area finisher, going undefeated to win the No. 1 singles flight. Tiegen Richards led East, placing third at No. 2 singles.
