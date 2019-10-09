ST. PETER — Maple River's Vanessa Barkosky and Blue Earth Area's doubles team of Tea Armstrong and Arika Howard captured Section 3A individual championships on Wednesday at Gustavus Adolphus College, qualifying for the girls tennis state meet.
Barkosky defeated Claire Nemmers of Fairmont 6-1, 6-1 in the singles final. She beat Fairmont's Briana Joseph 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals. Nemmers, who also qualified for state by winning the true-second match over Joseph, knocked out St. James Area's Lucy Kulseth 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals.
Armstrong and Howard of Blue Earth Area defeated St. James' Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the doubles final. Becker and Haler also qualified for state with a 6-3, 6-1 over Maple River's Abby Bruegger and Oliva Pfeffer
In the semifinals, Becker and Haler defeated BEA's Macie Stevermer and Mckenna Dutton 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals. Armstrong and Howard beat Bruegger and Pfeffer.
