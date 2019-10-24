MINNEAPOLIS -- Le Sueur-Henderson junior Greta Nesbit won her first consolation match and advanced at the Class A girls tennis tournament Thursday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Nesbit lost 6-4, 6-0 to Tia Dykema of Osakis in the opening round but then won 6-2, 5-4 (retired) against Claire Nemmers of Fairmont in the consolation bracket.
Vanessa Barkosky of Maple River won her opening match 6-3, 6-3 against Emma Fagerstrom of Thief River Falls. In the second round, Barkosky lost 6-0, 6-0 to top-seeded Arlina Shen of Blake and was eliminated.
St. James Area's doubles team of Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler lost 6-0, 6-1 to a team from Blake, then bounced back with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Staples-Motley's Tasha Achermann and Rose Han.
Blue Earth Area's Tea Armstong and Arika Howard lost 6-1, 7-6 (1) to a team from Thief River Falls in the first match. In the consolation bracket, Armstrong and Howard defeated Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith of Virginia 6-1, 6-2.
Nesbit and the two doubles teams continue consolation play today.
