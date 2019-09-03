The Free Press
ST. PETER — Mankato East/Loyola’s No. 3 doubles team of Arissa Ledy and Kamy Bartolo won 7-5, 7-5 on Tuesday to clinch a 4-3 team victory over St. Peter in girls tennis.
Kezia Kim won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 1 singles for the Cougars. Katelyn Flatgard won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Maddy Johansen won 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot.
St. Peter’s Annika Southworth won at No. 3 singles, and the Saints won at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, getting victories from Lizzy Orth/Emily Salfer and Ella Boomgaarden/Milena Lund, respectively.
St. James Area 7, Sleepy Eye 0: The Saints lost just eight games in singles play en route to the home victory.
Ellie Becker, Jaelyn Haler, Luci Kulseth and Gabriela Trapero each won in straight sets.
St. James also swept doubles play in straight sets.
East/Loyola will host New Prague on Monday.
Winona 5, Waseca 2: The Bluejays won a pair of doubles matches but lost the nonconference dual meet at home.
Waseca got wins from the No. 1 team of Emily Farley and Nicola DeJager and the No. 2 duo of Hannah Potter and Ava Storjohann. Potter and Storjohann won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Waseca (1-7) will host St.Peter on Thursday.
Southwest Christian 6, Tri-City United 1: Erica Jackson of Tri-City United won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in a meet played in Le Center.
Lily Schwen, Ella Schmidt and Josie Harris each won singles matches for Southwest Christian. The Stars swept the doubles slate.
The Titans will host Bethlehem Academy Saturday.
