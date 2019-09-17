The Free Press
ALBERT LEA — The Mankato East/Loyola girls tennis team cruised to a 7-0 Big Nine Conference victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday afternoon.
Katelyn Flatgard, Maddy Johansen and Arika Kleinschmidt won singles matches in straight sets. No. 1 Kezia Kim won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, and the No. 3 double steam of Makena Wassman and Kamy Bartolo won 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to ensure the sweep.
On Monday, Kleinschmidt won a three-setter at No. 3 singles in East/Loyola’s 4-3 nonconference victory at home over New Prague.
Kleinschmidt won 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.
The Cougars also got straight-set singles wins from Kezia Kim at No. 1 and Flatgard at No. 2, as well as from the No. 2 doubles team of Johansen and Wassman.
Tri-City United 4, Maple River 3: The Titans won three of four singles matches in the victory at Le Center.
Josie Plut won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, while No. 3 Monserrat Ruiz won 6-1, 6-3 and No. 4 Geena Ehlers won 6-2, 6-2. The No. 3 doubles team of Jena Weiers and Jordan Squires won 6-0, 6-1.
Maple River’s Vanessa Barkosky was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles. Abby Bruegger and Olivia Pfeffer won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0, and the No. 2 team of Isabella Nelson and Kelsen Jaeger won 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.
TCU hosts United South Central on Thursday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 4, United South Central 3: Gretchen Dwyer won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the victory at Le Sueur.
Greta Nesbit won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo won 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, and the No. 3 team of Morgan Jones and Mia Schwarz won 6-2, 6-4.
For USC, Alyson Swanson and Lauren Zebro won 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Trinity Seedorf claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles, and Sarah Mantor won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4.
St. James Area 6, Luverne 1: Jaelyn Haler won the No. 2 singles match 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 to highlight the Saints’ Big South Conference match.
Ellie Becker (6-0, 6-0), Luci Kulseth (6-2, 6-4) and Mya Hanson (6-3, 6-2) each won singles matches for St. James.
The No. 1 doubles team of Gabriela Trapero and Samantha Tetzloff won 6-4, 6-4, and the No. 3 team of Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano won 6-1, 6-0.
Waseca 5, New Ulm 2: Tanika Johnson won 6-3, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 2 singles as the Bluejays won the Big South match at New Ulm.
Taylor Pfeifer won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Sarah Robbins won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4.
At No. 1 doubles, Hannah Potter and CeCe Huttemier won 6-3, 6-1, and the No. 3 doubles team of Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides was a 6-1, 6-1 winner.
New Ulm’s victories came at No. 3 singles, where Morgan Bruhn won 6-3, 6-1, and No. 2 doubles, where Ellie Wilker and Lauren Mages won 6-3, 6-4.
Waseca (3-13, 2-2 in Big South East) takes on River Valley on Thursday at Sleepy Eye.
