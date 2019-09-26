The Free Press
MANKATO — Lauryn Douglas’ three-set win at No. 1 singles helped the Mankato West girls tennis team secure a 4-3 Big Nine Conference victory over Owatonna on Thursday at the West courts.
Douglas defeated Sara Anderson 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
The Scarlets also got a three-set win at No. 3 doubles where Mckenna Schreiber and Julia Ulman won 6-1, 6-7, 6-0.
Madison Plemmens-Schunk won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, and West’s No. 2 doubles team of Payton Douglas and Safron Blais won by the same score.
West competes at the Big Nine meet Saturday at Rochester.
Rochester Century 7, Mankato East 0: Century won all the matches in straights in a Big Nine match at the East court.
The most competitive singles match came at No. 4, where Kena Wassman lost 7-5, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Anika Kleinschmidt and Adriana Kleinschmidt lost 7-6 (4), 6-1.
East competes at the Big Nine meet Saturday at Rochester.
Blue Earth Area 6, St. James Area 1: The Bucs swept doubles play, winning three three-setters, and defeated the Saints on the road in a Big South Conference match.
The No. 1 duo of Mckenna Dutton and Britt Howard won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6. No. 2 Cali Beyer and Lyndsey Borris won 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. And No. 3 Kiley Rosenau won 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.
BEA also got straight-set singles wins from No. 1 Tea Armstrong, No. 3 Arika Howard and No. 4 Marissa Benz.
Jaelyn Haler, at No. 2 singles, was St. James’ lone winner.
Jordan 7, United South Central 0: The Jaguars swept the Rebels at Wells, winning all seven matches in straight sets.
The most-competitive match was at No. 3 doubles where USC’s Maya Zebro and Elizabeth Romano fell 6-2, 6-3.
Waseca 5, Albert Lea 2: Taylor Pfeifer won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to lead Waseca to the nonconference win at Albert Lea.
CeCe Huttemier (6-1, 7-6 (4)) and Tanika Johnson (6-1, 6-4) also picked up singles wins for Waseca.
Hannah Potter and Morgan Bruhn won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Emilie Adamek and Ava Storjohann won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
Waseca (6-13) will play in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament on Tuesday. Seedings will take place Sunday night.
