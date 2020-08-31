The Free Press
ST. PETER — Maddie Kamm claimed a three-set victory at No. 4 singles as St. Peter defeated River Valley 7-0 in a nonconference girls tennis match Monday.
Kamm won 7-6 (3), 0-6, 10-7. Amelia Hildebrandt (6-2, 6-1), Annika Southworth (6-2, 6-1) and Rhyan Holmgren (6-2, 6-3) also won singles matches for St. Peter.
Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer won the No. 1 doubles match 6-4, 6-1. Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Molly Voeltz and Macy Weller won 6-1, 6-3.
St. Peter (3-0) hosts Waseca on Thursday.
Blue Earth Area 7, Waseca 0: Tea Armstrong won 6-0 , 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the the Big South match at Blue Earth.
Addison Armstrong (6-1, 6-1), Marissa Benz (6-2, 6-0) and Kiley Rosenau ( 6-3, 6-2) each won singles matches.
Arika Howard and McKenna Dutton won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Britt Howard and Lyndsey Borris won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Cali Beyer and Olivia Dutton won 6-2 , 6-0.
Waseca plays at St. Peter on Thursday. Blue Earth Area plays at New Ulm on Thursday.
St. James Area 7, Redwood Valley 0: Ellie Becker won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the Saints’ Big South victory.
Jaelyn Haler (6-0, 6-0), Mya Hanson (6-0, 6-0) and Allison Bluedorn (6-0, 6-0) also won singles matches.
In doubles, Gabriela Trapero and Sailor Mohlenbrock won (6-2, 6-1), Samantha Tetzloff and Eva Romsdahl won (6-2, 6-1) and Sofia Solorzano and Emma Anderson won (6-3, 6-2) won for the Saints.
Fairmont 6, New Ulm 1: Lydia King had New Ulm’s only victory in the Big South match.
King won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
New Ulm’s Malia Emerson lost 1-6 , 6-4 , 10-5 at No. 3 singles.
