New head coach Paul Williams isn’t sure if having more than 50 players out for the Mankato East girls tennis program is a record, but he knows it hasn’t happened in awhile.
“It’s great to see so many kids out and interested in playing tennis,” Williams said. “That can only help make us stronger.”
One of the reasons for the large number of players is that East had no seniors at the varsity level last season. That means the entire starting lineup is back.
“That’s going to help us,” said senior co-captain and returning singles player Sydney Jacobs. “Experience means a lot in tennis. All of us have been through the thick of it before.”
Jacobs, who is also a softball standout for the Cougars, is in her fifth year in the program. She played some varsity exhibition matches as a sophomore before moving into the starting lineup last year. Although she spent the bulk of her summer on the softball diamond, she played tennis as much as she could, including with the local Junior Tennis Team program each morning.
“I think I’m better now than I was (at the end of last season),” she said. “I’ve just focused on improving my all around game trying to help the team get better.
“I like tennis because you have the team aspect as well as the individual aspect. Going out there to play a match 1-on-1 really feeds the competitor in me.”
Although Jacobs played first singles last season, she knows she’s going to be pushed hard for that spot by up-and-coming seventh-grader Sam Williams. Sam, coach Paul Williams’ daughter, is already playing at high level and should be one of the top players in the Big Nine Conference. She is the main reason her dad decided to get back into coaching after stepping away from the boys program a few years ago.
Joining Jacobs as another top returnee is fellow senior co-captain Tiegen Richards. She is back to help give the Cougars a pretty solid singles lineup.
Top doubles player Peyton Stevermer has returned to reclaim that role and coach Williams said she’s been looking good in practice. “She’s a basketball player, too, and she showed up to practice in great shape,” he said.
In addition to Sam Williams, two other newcomers should challenge for varsity spots. They are senior Maddy Riebel and freshman Ashlyn Rigdon. Both are expected to be in the lineup when East opens the season Friday in its own invitational.
“We had only three wins last year but we think we can do better,” coach Williams said. “Having the entire varsity back and having those three new additions will make us stronger. The girls are excited to get the season going.”
Across town at Mankato West, second-year coach Jeff Thomae doesn’t have quite as many players but has plenty back from a team that went 9-1 in the Big Nine and 14-4 overall last season. The Scarlets are also playing on a shiny new surface, as the West courts were recently resurfaced.
Mainstay Lauryn Douglas has graduated along with the top doubles team of Lily Schmidt and Natalie Zarn. That leaves plenty of room for some experienced players to move up a notch or two in the lineup.
Payton Douglas, Lauryn’s younger sister, is expected to take over the top singles position after playing second singles a year ago.
“It’s going to be hard not to have Lauryn who was in our program for a long time,” Thomae said. “But I’m excited to see what happens. Payton has all the tools to anchor at one singles.”
Senior McKenna Schreiber will likely move up from third singles to second. “She and Payton may play some doubles together, too,” Thomae said. “They’ve done it before and they’ve had success.”
Two other seniors — Julia Ulman and Ella Betters — are back after playing doubles together in 2021.
“We’ll see where they best fit into the lineup in the early part of the season,” Thomae said. “Julia has expressed an interest in playing more singles and, based on what I’ve seen in practice, Ella has a game that can make the move to singles, too.”
The biggest question marks entering the season will be at the No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles positions. Thomae said he has five to eight players challenging for those spots.
“We have a really good core group,” he said. “They’ve continued to evolve and most of them have played quite a bit of summer tennis. I’m excited to see where that takes us.”
