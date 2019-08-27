The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West girls tennis team won a pair of three-setters in doubles en route to a 5-2 Big Nine Conference victory over Mankato East/Loyola on the West courts.
The Scarlets’ Safron Blais and Lillian Schmidt defeated Makena Wassman and Hannah Rigdon 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, and McKenna Schreiber and Julia Ulman topped Arissa Leddy and Kamy Bartolo 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 at No. 3.
West swept doubles play with Kelsey Goettl and Elli Kim winning 6-2, 7-6 (8) at first doubles.
The Scarlets got straight-set wins at Nos. 1 and 4 singles from Lauryn Douglas and Madison Plemens-Schunk.
The Cougars’ Katelyn Flatgard won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Maddy Johansen won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 3.
On Thursday, East will travel to Rochester John Marshall, and West will host Rochester Mayo.
St. James Area 6, Waseca 1: The Saints swept singles play and defeated the Bluejays in a Big South Conference meet at St. James.
Ellie Becker, Jaelyn Haler, Luci Kulseth and Mya Hanson each won in straight sets.
The lone win for Waseca (1-5) came at third doubles from the duo of Emily Adamek and Grace Lapides.
Sibley East 6, Tri-City United 1: The Wolverines swept the singles slate en route to a Minnesota River Conference win in Arlington.
Brianna Kranz at No. 1 singles and and Jacquelyn Wibstad at No. 2 singles each won in straight sets. Rachel Widmer won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Ashtyn Bullert took No. 4 singles 7-5, 6-2.
