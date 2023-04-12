By Jim Rueda
Special to The Free Press
In the spring of 2021, Mankato West freshman Sam Gersich decided to trade in his ping pong paddle for a tennis racket.
He entered the Scarlets’ program with virtually zero tennis experience and quickly began climbing up the team’s roster.
“It was kind of funny because when he first showed up he tried to hold the racket like a ping pong paddle,” West coach Andrew Jelken said. “We had to show him how to hold it and he just kind of took off.”
By the end of the preseason, Gersich had earned a spot on the No. 1 doubles team. By season’s end he had graduated to singles play.
Last year, as a sophomore, he played almost exclusively second singles and he’ll probably land in the same spot this season, only this time, he’s one of the team’s tri-captains.
“I think ping pong helped me improve fairly quickly, but the two are very different sports,” Gerisch said. “Ping pong is all wrists, tennis is wrists, arms, shoulders, torso, hips, legs, everything.
“I had to learn a lot and I came in really nervous, but the coaches did a great job making sure everybody got coaching. They gave me a lot of individual support which helped me progress as fast as possible.”
Gersich will be among the key players on a West team that went 11-6 last year, 7-4 in the Big Nine Conference. The Scarlets opened the season Tuesday with a 7-0 loss to Big Nine power Rochester Century.
Another of the team’s most improved players is sophomore Desmond Johnson. He started making waves two years ago as an eighth-grader, continued to work his way up the singles ladder last season and now has landed at the No. 1 spot.
“Des came back improved over last year and showed he wants a shot at the big dogs so we’re playing him at No. 1,” Jelken said. “It’s a tough conference so we’ll find out pretty quickly how he handles it.”
The Scarlets have 33 players out for the team in grades 6-12. Among the other top returnees are senior tri-captain Brian Lewis, who may find himself jumping back and forth from the upper spots in both singles and doubles, junior tri-captain Sebastian Hoehn and sophomore Ian Kim. Charlie Lamoureux is also expected to be a key contributor.
“The exciting thing this spring is that we lost three starting spots to graduation and we have about six kids battling it out for those positions,” Jelken said. “There’s a lot of opportunity there and the kids are working hard.
“We have to fit the whole (regular) season into about a month because of the late start. It’s going to be a sprint.”
Mankato East
New Cougars coach John Julian has welcomed 28 student athletes kids grades 7-12 to the program this spring. Two of those players will be seniors Adler Johnson and Ethan Young, who will likely play some doubles together at the No. 1 spot and also be split up in either singles or doubles.
“We’ll move them around depending on what lineup we want to use,” Julian said. “They’re both experienced players so they can help us in different spots.”
Johnson, who began playing tennis in eighth grade, became a full time varsity player last season and said he enjoys both singles and doubles. In Tuesday’s 7-0 team win over Faribault, Johnson played fourth singles and won 6-0, 6-0.
“I might favor singles a little bit more but I have fun playing both,” he said. “This is my last season and I just want to go out and have a good time every meet.”
Julian said Johnson is a tall kid with a big wing span so the team wants to take advantage of it.
Young said he likes when the coach gives him the nod to play singles, but doesn’t mind playing doubles either. “I like singles because then it’s all on me,” he said. “In singles I can only let myself down.”
Young was a 6-0, 6-0 winner against Faribault at third singles.
Julian expects to have his top three singles spots manned by juniors the majority of the time. They are Madden Vanderwerf at the top spot, Quinn Kelly at No. 2 and Kaleb Kim at No. 3. Kim played first doubles with sophomore Guillaume Bibbee on Tuesday and was a straight-set winner.
The senior duo of Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland should see most of their action in the second doubles spot. The junior tandem of David Reynolds and Brady Clarke should spend most of their time at No. 3 doubles.
“We don’t really have any team goals except to be as competitive as we can,” Julian said. “We focus on the individual spots, helping them get better as players.”
East is off to a 1-1 start. The Cougars are back in action Saturday with a triangular at Owatonna that includes Red Wing.
