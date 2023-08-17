If Mankato West senior Emily Kodet appears to have her head in the clouds while she’s on the tennis court, there’s a pretty good reason.
The 17-year-old is hoping to one day be a pilot, either for an airline or as a private pilot. She flew a plane for the first time when she was 16 and has been hooked ever since. She flies with the Civil Air Patrol in Mankato so she’s already logging some significant air time.
“A friend of my mom is a captain for Delta, and she’s been telling me how much fun it is,” Kodet said. “I think it’s a career I might want to pursue.”
As for tennis, Kodet is a returning letterwinner. She played No. 3 singles a year ago and is challenging for another singles spot this year. The senior played Junior Team Tennis in Mankato throughout the summer and believes she is a better player for her final high school season.
“I worked on coming to the net more, worked on my volleys, just trying to be more aggressive,” she said. “I think it helped me improve.”
Kodet’s older sister, Faith, played tennis at West so it was natural for the younger sibling to follow her into the program. She has learned to love the camaraderie of the sport.
“It’s a team sport, but it’s also an individual sport,” she said. “I like that we’re all competitive with each other, but we’re having fun together at the same time. I truly enjoy that aspect of tennis.”
New West coach Josh Prahl said Kodet is an excellent example of a team player: “She’s a dedicated player, who works hard in practice. She has the leadership qualities you want in your seniors. She’ll play a big role for us this year.”
Prahl, who teaches at Le Sueur-Henderson, has coached at Mankato East the last few years. He got the call to become West’s head coach about two weeks ago when former coach Jeff Thomae decided to step down.
Prahl became familiar with a lot of his current underclass players while coaching in the JTT program. Returning assistant coach Brian Johnson is helping him get to know the older players.
West is coming off a 15-4 season. Among the top individual returners are Payton Douglas, Renn Corley, Kodet, Delaney Giesen, Ava James and Alayna Johnson. Douglas is the returning No. 1 singles player.
As practices continue, Prahl expects to figure out where everybody else fits into the lineup.
“They’re a good group,” Prahl said. “We’d like to reach the semifinals of the section team tournament but our main goal is just to try to improve every day and have fun. If we can do that then I’d say it’s a successful season.”
West opens the season at 2 p.m. Tuesday with a home triangular against Albert Lea and Winona.
Mankato East
The Cougars are coming off perhaps their most successful season. They reached 12 wins, and head coach Paul Williams thinks that may be a program record.
The bad news is, East graduated 12 seniors so a repeat would be a tall order.
“We’ve got some holes we have to fill,” Williams said. “Trying to get to 12 wins again would be unrealistic. But I think eight or nine is something we can strive for.”
Eighth-grader Sam Williams, the coach’s daughter, burst on the high school scene a year ago and finished second at the Big Nine Conference tournament.
Among the other returning letterwinners are Mylie Gleason, Hannah Wessman, Ashlyn Rigdon, Brynja Flitter, Ashlyn Leddy and Addie Wassman.
Gleason, who played mostly first or second doubles last season, thinks she might have a chance to play some singles.
“We’ll see,” she said. “I always love trying new stuff. It might be refreshing to try some singles.”
Mylie is the last in a line of Gleason sisters who play tennis. She followed them into the sport and said she loved it from the start.
She knows the team lost a lot from last year but still wants the season to be fun.
“I’m a team player so I want to make the tennis season as stress-free as possible,” she said. “If everybody’s having a good time, then we’re doing things right.”
Head coach Williams said Gleason should be a key member of the team because of her flexibility. “She can play both singles and doubles pretty well. That should allow us to adjust our lineup in important matches.”
Two middle-schoolers who have a chance to step into the varsity lineup this year are eighth-grader Autumn Gaul and seventh-grader August Hoffrogge. Both are talented young players and, with all the open spots in the lineup, their time may come sooner rather than later.
The Cougars open the season Thursday with a 10 a.m. home meet against New Ulm.
