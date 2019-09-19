The Free Press
MANKATO — Anna Egeland was a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 winner at No. 4 singles, helping Mankato West defeat Albert Lea 7-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls tennis meet Thursday at the West courts.
Lauryn Douglas won 6-2, 6-0, at No. 1 singles. Payton Douglas and Madison Plemens-schunk also dominated at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
Kelsey Goetll and Elli Kim won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Lillian Schmidt and Safron Blais played at No. 2 doubles, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Julia Ulman and Mckenna Schreiber won 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
West plays Tuesday at Faribault.
Mankato East 6, Northfield 1: Katelyn Flatgard won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles in the Big Nine match at the East courts.
Maddy Johansen won big at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-0. Kezia Kim and Arika Kleinschmidt won tighter matches at No. 1 and No. 4 singles.
Adriana Kleinschmidt and Hannah Rigdon won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-2. Arissa Leddy and Makena Wassman took No. 3 doubles 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
The Cougars play Tuesday at Owatonna.
Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Southwest Christian 2: Greta Nesbit won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singes for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference match at Le Sueur.
Gretchen Dwyer played No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-2.
Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt took No. 1 doubles 1-6, 6-5, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo won 6-2, 6-4. Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning won 7-6, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
The Giants have a tournament Saturday at Cannon Falls.
United South Central 5, Tri-City United 2: United South Central swept the doubles matches at Le Center.
Alyson Swanson and Lauren Zebro won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Olivia Schwartz and Kelsie Chapman won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Maya Zebro and Elizabeth Romano won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3.
TCU’s victories came at No. 1 singles, where Erica Jackson won 6-4, 6-2, and No. 3 singles, where Monserrat Ruiz won 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
St. James Area 7, Marshall 0: The Saints swept the Tigers in a Big South match at Marshall.
Ellie Becker, Jaelyn Haler, Sailor Mohlenbrock and Mya Hanson were winners in the singles matches.
Samantha Tetzloff and Gabriela Trapero, Luci Kulseth and Noel Wescott, along with Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano were doubles winner for the Saints.
St. James will be at the Big South Championship on Tuesday.
Jordan 6, Maple River 1: The Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team of Abby Bruegger and Olivia Pfeffer won 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-4 in the nonconference loss.
The No. 2 doubles team of Ella Sohre and Sophie Christian lost 7-6 (6), 6-4.
