The Free Press
JORDAN — Mankato West fell 6-1 to Jordan Friday, and was eliminated from play in Section 2AA.
Lauryn Douglas won 6-2, 6-0 for the Scarlets at No. 1.
Emily Randolph, Ella Bounds and Mikayla Hanson won singles matches for the Jaguars.
Jordan will play Hutchinson Tuesday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Blue Earth Area 5, St. James Area 2: The Bucs captured the Section 3A title on Thursday, winning the top three singles matches.
Tea Armstrong, Macie Stevermer and Arika Howard won in singles, with Stevermer winning a three-setter in the No. 2 match.
BEA also got wins from the No. 1 doubles team of Britt Howard and Mckenna Dutton and the No. 3 duo of Kiley Rosenau and Addison Armstrong.
St. James got wins from No. 4 singles player Mya Hanson and the No. 2 doubles team of Noel Wescott and Sailor Mohlenbrock.
The state tournament will take place. Oct. 22-25.
Section 3A individual tournament: Blue Earth Area advanced two doubles teams to the semifinals on Friday at the Swanson Indoor Tennis Center in St. Peter.
Macie Stevermer and Mckenna Dutton andvanced with a pair of straight-set wins, as did the duo of Tea Armstrong and Arika Howard.
On Wednesday, Severmer and Dutton will play St. James’ Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler, who dropped just two games en route to the semifinals. Armstrong and Howard will play Maple River’s Abby Bruegger and Olivia Pfeffer, who also cruised to the semis.
In singles play, Maple River’s Vanessa Barkosky and St. James’ Luci Kulseth advanced to the semifinals, each with a pair of straight-set wins. Barkosky will play Fairmont’s Briana Joseph on Wednesday, and Kulseth will play Fairmont’s Claire Nemmers.
