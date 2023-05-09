The Free Press
FARIBAULT — Rylie Hansen and Yonna Harris each won two events to help the Mankato East girls track and field team win the Section 2AA True Team championship Tuesday.
The Cougars scored 561 points, well ahead of second-place Belle Plaine at 490.5. Waseca placed seventh, followed by St. Peter in eigfhth and New Ulm in ninth.
Hansen won the 100-meter dash in 13.02 seconds and long jump at 16-feet-3/4. Harris took first in the shot put at 34-11 and discus at 107-1.
Laura Thavin won the 100 hurdles in 16.73, and Emmy Schulz placed first in the 300 hurdles in 47.32. Rieeko Tut won the triple jump at 35-11 1/4.
The Cougars’ 4x100 relay team of Jillian Borgmeier, Avery Schuh, Cami Schuh and Hansen was a winner in 51.21, and the 4x400 relay team of Schulz, Ava Tibodeau, Borgmeier and Macy Birkholz took first in 4:12.90.
Adaylia Borgmeier won the wheelchair 100 dash in 19.03, wheelchair 200 in 33.11 and wheelchair 800 in 2:13.28, setting state records in the 200 and 800. Madison Harbarth won the wheelchair shot put at 14-3 and discus at 30-1.
In the boys meet, which the Cougars won with 465 points, Aaron Stewart placed first in the 100 dash in 11.18 and 200 dash in 22.41. Mathias Greiner won the pole vault at 13-6.
The 4x800 relay team of Evan MacLean, Jackson Henkels, Sam Thom and Nick Brauer took first in 7:59.81, setting a team record.
Isaiah Anderson placed second in the 3,200 run in 9:50.22, and Brauer was second in the 800 run in 1:59.93.
The 4x100 relay was runner-up in 44.92.
Waseca finished sixth, with St. Peter in ninth and New Ulm in 10th.
The True Team state meet will be held at Stillwater on May 19.
Section 1AAA: Zoey Hermel won the long jump at 16-7 1/4 as the Scarlets competed at the True Team girls section meet at Lakeville South.
Ruby Marble added a first-place finish in the 200 dash in 25.74.
The Scarlets’ 4x200 relay took first in 1:46.75, and the 4x100 relay finished third third in 50.75.
The girls team placed sixth with 765 points.
For the boys, Jalen Smith placed second n the 100 dash in 11.31, and Elijah Green took second in the long jump at 21-7.75,
The 4x100 relay placed second in 43.67, as did the 4x200 relay in 1:30.67.
The West boys finished with 773.5 points, god for fourth place. Owatonna was first with 887.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.