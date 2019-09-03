The Free Press
ST. JAMES — Lexi Herman had 10 kills, three blocks and three ace serves to lead the Waseca volleyball team to a 3-0 Big South Conference victory over St. James Area on Tuesday.
The Bluejays won 25-9, 25-13, 25-17.
Rachel Breck added seven kills, 12 digs and two blocks for the winners. Megan Nelson had 13 assists and eight ace serves.
For St. James (1-2), Kaydi Anderson led the way with five kills and four blocks.
Waseca (3-1) will host Blue Earth Area on Thursday.
New Ulm 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Nora Windschill had 10 kills to lead the Eagles to the 25-13, 25-21, 25-11 Big South Conference road victory.
Ally Steffensmeier finished with eight kills. Natalie Yackley had 17 set assists, and Talya Hoel had 16 set assists and five kills.
Gabby Haaland had six kills and eight digs for BEA. Liz Beeler had 13 assists.
New Ulm (1-1) will host Fairmont on Thursday. The Bucs (0-3) will play Thursday at Waseca.
United South Central 3, Madelia 0: Josie Schumann finished with 13 kills and three digs to lead the Rebels to a 25-20, 25-10, 25-16 home victory.
Melany Ehlert had five kills and eight digs for the Rebels, and Myah Gormley added 25 assists.
Lillian Maul finished with three kills and nine digs for the Blackhawks.
USC (1-1) will play Thursday in Medford.
Triton 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Megan Walz and Alexa Cords each had four kills as the Bulldogs fell at home 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.
Mandy Gruis finished with 12 set assists.
The Bulldogs will host Aldon-Conger Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Belle Plaine 2: The Bucs won on the road 15-25, 25-22, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10.
No statistics were available.
The Tigers (1-2) will host Norwood Young America Thursday.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 1: Maggi Pierret finished with 10 kills as the Saints won on the road 25-13, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14.
Sarah Conlon had six kills and four digs. Paige Hewitt added 26 set assists.
The Saints will host St. James Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.