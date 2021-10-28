The Free Press
WATERVILLE — Claire Bohlen had 12 kills, and Alex Huess added 10 as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown defeated Blue Earth Area 3-0 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs Thursday.
Scores were 25-10, 25-9, 25-11.
Mikaya Schuster made 19 assists.
Huess and Riley Sammon each had four blocks, and Josie Volkmann had 14 digs.
WEM, the top seed in the South Subsection, plays Minnesota Valley Lutheran at Mankato East on Monday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Abbie Riederer had 23 kills and 14 assists as the Chargers won 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs.
Kaylee Hunter had 31 assists, and Sam Dalueg added 17 assists, 18 digs and three blocks.
Ava Munsen made five blocks.
Rachel Sickler made seven kills for LCWM, and Ella Voges had 12 digs and 18 assists. Maggie Graupman made six kills and 2.5 blocks.
MVL (11-13) faces Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Monday at Mankato East.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, St. Clair 0: Sophie Stork made 15 kills to lead the Panthers to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-7 victory in the Section 2AA, South Subsection quarterfinals.
Erin Jacobson added 10 kills, Halle Schultz made 29 assists, and Sydney Schultz had 15 digs.
NRHEG (15-12) plays Maple River on Monday at Mankato East.
Cleveland 3, United South Central 0: Emily Kern had 10 kills and three blocks in the Clippers’ 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 victory in the Section 2A playoffs.
Ava Hahn had nine kills and served four aces, and Taylin Gosch had 28 assists. Emma Sweere added 15 digs.
Cleveland (20-8) takes on Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday at St. James.
Norwood-Young America 3, Sibley East 1: Jennifer Wolter finished with 18 kills and five digs for the Wolverines as they were eliminated from section 2AA, North Subsection playoffs at Sibley East.
Scores were 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24.
Jessica Wolter finished with 12 kills and three blocks for Sibley East, and Eleanor Kreft had 23 assists.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Madelia 0: The Bulldogs won 25-16, 25-12, 25-10.
JWP faces top seed Cleveland on Monday at St. James.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.