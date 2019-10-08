CLEVELAND -- McKenna Robb finished with 16 kills and 16 digs as Cleveland defeated Nicollet 3-0 to win the Valley Conference volleyball championship Tuesday.
Scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-17.
Emily Kern had 13 kills and nine digs. Taylin Gosch added 35 assists, and Lexi Hollerich had 11 digs.
Cleveland (18-11, 9-0 in Valley) hosts Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Tuesday.
St. Clair 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Sophia Cazier finished with 12 kills in the Cyclones' 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 Valley road victory.
Ragan Vilt had nine kills. Caroline Schimek had 15 assists.
For LCWM, Reese Goeringer had 13 assists, and Lakesha Carter had six kills and 15 digs. Lauren Kuebler made 19 digs.
The Cyclones host Mankato Loyola on Tuesday. LCWM (4-22, 2-6) hosts Blue Earth Area on Monday.
Alden-Conger 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Zoey Weller finished with 13 assists and nine digs in the Crusaders' Valley loss at Alden.
Megan Frutiger had four kills and 11 digs. Sienna Pawlitschek added five kills and six digs.
The Crusaders (7-17, 2-5) play Thursday at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
Northfield 3, Mankato West 0: Abbi Stierlen made 22 digs as the Scarlets lost the Big Nine Conference match at Northfield 25-16, 25-21, 25-9.
Mattea Burmeister had six blocks.
West (14-9) plays at Mankato East on Tuesday.
Mankato East 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 1: Kailee Magaard made 37 assists and had 11 digs as the Cougars rallied for the nonconference victory at the East gym.
Scores were 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17.
Lexi Karge had 12 kills, one more than Madie Clarke. Ana Christofferson had 21 digs.
East (10-14, 6-3) plays Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 0: Sarah Conlon had nine kills and two blocks as the Saints won the Big South Conference match 25-9, 25-10, 25-13.
Allie McCabe had 24 service points. Brielle Bushaw and Breanna Hagen each had five kills, and Paige Hewitt made 19 assists.
St. James Area 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Korryn Karau led the Saints with 12 kills, as they won a Big South match on the road 25-16, 25-14, 26-24.
Kaydi Anderson finished with 11 kills and two blocks. Maddie Brey added 32 assists, and Chloe Mickelson had 14 digs.
The Saints (11-12) play Monday at Waseca.
Waseca 3, New Ulm 0: Natalie Yackley made 19 assists and served two aces in the Eagles' Big South loss 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
Riley Melby added eight kills and two blocks, and Nora Windschill had five kills and two blocks.
New Ulm (7-7, 7-3) plays in the Bloomington Jefferson tournament on Saturday.
Belle Plaine 3, Chaska 0: Morgan Kruger finished with 16 kills for the Tigers in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 home victory.
Sarah Lenz had 45 assists. Leah Lenz added 11 kills.
The Tigers host Tri-City United on Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Springfield 0: Mara Weisensel had 17 kills and four blocks as the Chargers won the Tomahawk match at home. Scores were 26-24, 25-16, 25-17.
Maddie Pearson made 27 assists and 12 digs, and Lili Mohror had 11 kills, three blocks and three ace serves.
MVL (21-3, 7-0) plays Cedar Mountain on Thursday at Morgan.
Martin County West 3, Madelia 2: Brooke Lensing finished with 12 kills for the Blackhawks in a Valley home loss.
Scores were 25-20, 25-10, 16-25, 19-25, 15-5.
Lillian Maul led the way defensively for Madelia with 17 digs. Dora Facundo added 16 digs.
The Blackhawks play Tuesday at Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 0: Nyamer Riek served seven aces as the Trojans won the match at Faribault.
Dani Durst had six service aces, and Amber Casto served five aces.
The Trojans host Shattuck St. Mary's in the final regular-season match Thursday.
