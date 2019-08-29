The Free Press
MANKATO — Rachel Clifford had nine kills and 14 digs for Mankato East on Thursday night in a five-set Big Nine Conference loss to Winona.
The Winhawks won the back-and-forth match 17-25, 25-19, 12-25, 26-24, 15-12.
Lexi Karge had six kills for the Cougars. Ana Christofferson led the defense with 21 digs. Ellen Witte had 10 assists and 10 digs.
East (1-1, 1-1 in Big Nine) will play in Eden Prairie’s tournament on Saturday.
Maple River 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Halie McGregor finished with 18 digs for the Eagles in the 25-15, 25-14, 25-21 nonconference win at Lake Crystal.
Laura Satkova, Ally Bruegger, Abbi Kutz and Gabby Drews each had eight kills for the Eagles.
Lakesha Carter had 20 digs and five kills for LCWM.
The Knights (0-1) play Thursday at Martin County West.
Cedar Mountain 3, Madelia 1: Brook Lensing had nine kills for the Blackhawks in a 24-26, 25-18, 25-8, 25-16 nonconference loss at home.
Emily Stevensen had seven kills, 14 assists and 15 digs for Madelia. Lillian Maul had 22 digs, and Dora Facundo had 20 digs.
Madelia will play Tuesday at United South Central.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Faribault 1: Toryn Richards spiked 20 kills and had 21 digs to lead the Bucs to the 25-13, 25-10, 25-27, 25-15 nonconference road victory.
Delaney Donahue had 11 kills and 24 digs for the winners. Kylie Pittmann had 17 digs and four ace serves.
Ellie Ready ran the offense with 40 set assists. She also had four aces.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, St. Clair 1: Sophia Cazier finished with 13 kills for the Cyclones in a nonconference loss in St. Clair.
Ragan Vilt had 12 kills. Caroline Schimek added 19 set assists.
The Cyclones (0-2) will host Cleveland Thursday.
