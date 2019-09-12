The Free Press
MANKATO — Megan Frutiger had 14 kills, two blocks and nine digs as Mankato Loyola defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3-1 in a Valley Conference match Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.
Scores were 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24.
Addison Fraze had nine kills, and Paige Frutiger added seven kills and five ace serves. Zoey Weller had 27 assists and two ace serves.
For LCWM, Lakesha Carter had 21 kills and 25 digs. Allie Wiens added 23 assists and nine kills, and Dani Freyberg made 16 assists.
LCWM (2-6, 1-2 in Valley) plays at home Monday against Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Loyola (2-6, 1-1) plays in the St. Peter tournament Saturday.
Hutchinson 3, Mankato West 1: Abbi Stierlen made 28 digs in the Scarlets’ 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14 nonconference loss at Hutchinson.
Kayla Grunst and Genesis Jackson each made 12 assists. Zoe Koberoski had 22 digs, and Emily Bergeman had 14. Ellie Blackman made five blocks, and Mattea Burmeister had three blocks.
West (6-5) plays at New Prague on Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Kylie Pittman and Delaney Donahue each made 11 kills as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference match at Waterville.
Scores were 25-18, 25-8, 25-14.
Pittman had 14 digs and three ace serves, and Donahue had 10 digs and three ace serves. Ellie Ready made 43 assists.
Grace Tufte made 10 assists for the Panthers, and Kendall Johnson had five kills and 11 digs.
NRHEG competes in the St. Peter tournament Saturday. WEM (11-1, 1-1) plays at Blooming Prairie on Thursday.
Nicollet 3, Martin County West 2: Jill Thompson had 20 kills and 19 digs to lead the Raiders to the 25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 16-26, 15-6 Valley Conference home victory.
Marah Hulke had 18 assists for the winners. Ruby Hoffman finished with five ace serves, and Hayley Selby had three ace blocks. Brook Gohr had 10 digs and three ace serves.
Nicollet (2-3, 1-1) will play Tuesday at Madelia.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Madelia 0: Lillian Maul served three aces in Madelia’s 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 victory in a Valley Conference match at Janesville.
Emily Stevenson made eight assists, and Maria Schwanke had 15 digs.
Madelia (0-9, 0-2) hosts Nicollet on Tuesday.
Belle Plaine 3, Southwest Christian 2: Sara Lenz made 50 assists in the Tigers’ come-from-behind home victory.
The Tigers won 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13.
Mikayla Coops and Morgan Kruger each made 18 kills for Belle Plaine (3-2, 2-0), which plays Monday at Holy Family Catholic.
New Ulm 3, St. James Area 2: Nora Windschill had 13 kills and 11 digs ad the Eagles won 25-22, 23-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-7 in a Big South Conference match.
Natalie Yackley was 25 of 25 serving with six aces, and she also had six kills and 20 assists. Emmy Munson had nine kills and six blocks, and Talya Hoel had five kills, 17 set assists and 11 digs.
New Ulm (4-1) plays in the Jackson County Central tournament Saturday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 2: Maddie Pearson had 47 assists and 39 digs in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference victory at home.
Scores were 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7.
Mara Weisensel had 22 kills and 15 digs, and Emma Nelson had 14 kills. Abbie Riederer had nine kills and three ace serves, and Lili Mohror had seven kills.
MVL (7-3-1, 2-0) plays a nonconference match Monday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3, Sleepy Eye 0: The Mustangs swept the Tomahawk Conference match 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
For Sleepy Eye, Brittney Dittbenner led the way with five kills and 20 digs. Sandy Flores finished with 18 set assists, 13 digs and 2 aces.
The Indians (5-4, 0-1) play Tuesday at New Ulm Cathedral.
