ALBERT LEA — Mackenzie Schweim had 16 kills and served five aces in Mankato East's 24-26, 25-7, 23-25, 25-8, 15-5 victory over Albert Lea in a Big Nine Conference match Monday.
Kailee Magaard had 24 assists and 17 digs. Rachel Clifford had eight kills, and Lexi Karge had seven kills and three blocks. Kiaya Hoffner served four aces.
East (4-3) hosts Red Wing on Thursday.
Martin County West 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Paige Frutiger had seven kills and served eight aces in the Crusaders' 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-11 loss in a Valley Conference match at Fitzgerald gym.
Addy Fraze added 10 kills, 20 digs and four ace serves, and Sammy Kann made 20 assists. Sienna Pawlitschek had five kills, 18 digs and three ace serves.
Loyola (1-6) plays at home Thursday against Alden-Conger.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 1: Claire Adams had 14 kills, 18 assists and three service aces in the Bulldogs' Valley victory at Janesville.
Scores were 25-23, 21-25, 30-28, 25-23.
Mara Richardson added seven 7 kills, 17 assists and four ace serves, and Jessa Westphal had seven kills. Alexa Cords had six kills and served three aces, and Andra Armstrong served five aces with 15 digs.
JWP (5-2) plays at Cleveland on Saturday.
St. Clair 3, Madelia 2: Lily Sonnek had 19 kills to help St. Clair win 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 26-28, 15-10 in a Valley match at St. Clair.
Madison Daly made eight blocks, and Kayli Hinze served six aces for the Cyclones.
Danikia Elsenmenger had 14 kills and served six aces for Madelia, which also got 11 kills from Brooke Lensing. Naomi Haedt made 38 assists, while Dora Facudo had 19 digs and Corban Tarto had 15 digs.
Madelia (0-5) plays Thursday against Martin County West at Trimont. St. Clair (3-4) plays at Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday.
Cleveland 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Emily Kern had 13 kills and eight blocks as Cleveland won 25-11, 25-22, 25-18 in a Valley match at home.
Taylin Gosch had 32 assists. Brianna Connor had seven kills, Zoe Porter was 15 for 16 on the service line with three aces, and Emma Sweere added 17 digs.
Lakesha Carter had eight kills for LCWM, and Emily Johnson made three blocks.
Cleveland (6-1) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Saturday. LCWM (4-3) plays Thursday at Nicollet.
Alden-Conger 3, Nicollet 0: Brooklyn Gohr had six kills in Nicollet's 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 Valley Loss at Alden.
Alyssa Whitmore had five kills, and Emily Lorentz had 10 assists for the Raiders, who play Thursday at home against LCWM.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Hayfield 0: Toryn Richards had 21 kills and 11 digs as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference home match.
Scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-16.
Kylie Pittmann added 16 kills and 11 digs, and Ellie Ready made 29 assists.
WEM (7-0) plays Thursday at home against United South Central. A victory would give the Bucs a conference championship.
