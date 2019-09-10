The Free Press
MANKATO — Lexi Karge made four blocks in Mankato East’s 3-0 loss to New Prague in a nonconference volleyball match Tuesday at the East gym.
Scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-18.
Kailee Magaard had five digs and three assists, while Rachel Clifford had two kills and seven digs. Mackenzie Schweim served two aces.
East is 2-7, 2-1 in Big Nine Conference matches.
Mankato West 3, Red Wing 0: Mattea Burmeister made 13 kills to lead the Scarlets to a Big Nine win at Red Wing.
Scores were 25-21, 25-16, 28-26.
Ellie Blackman had 12 kills, and Abbi Stierlen made 17 digs. Kayla Grunst had 20 assists, with Genesis Jackson adding 17 assists.
Medford 3, St. Clair 0: The Cyclones fell 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 in a nonconfence home loss.
Sophia Cazier finished with five kills. Ragan Vilt added four kills.
The Cyclones (0-10) will play in tournament Saturday at Wabasso.
Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial 3, Madelia 1: Lakesha Carter had 11 kills and served seven aces in the 25-13, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17 Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
Grace Rydeen added seven kills and five ace serves.
Brooke Lensing led Madelia with 16 kills and four blocks. Emily Stevenson was 24 of 26 serving with five aces, and she added 27 assists. Maria Schwanke served four aces.
LCWM (2-5, 1-1) plays at Mankato Loyola on Thursday. Madelia (0-8, 0-1) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Tri-City United 0: Trista Hering had seven kills and seven blocks in the 25-8, 25-5, 25-15 nonconference win.
Toryn Richards had nine kills and 19 digs, and Delaney Donahue made eight kills. Ellie Ready had 36 assists and three ace serves.
WEM (10-1) plays New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday.
Alden-Conger 3, Nicollet 1: Jill Thompson had 15 kills and eight digs for the Raiders in their 25-27, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11 road loss.
Marah Hulke added 12 assists. Ruby Hoffman finished with eight digs.
The Raiders (1-3) will host Martin County West on Thursday.
Cleveland 3, Martin County West 0: McKenna Robb finished with 20 kills and seven digs in the Clippers’ 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 Valley win at Cleveland.
Emily Kern added 14 kills and five blocks. Taylin Gosch had 33 assists.
The Clippers (5-5, 2-0) play Thursday at Truman.
New Ulm 3, St Peter 2: Natalie Yackley had seven kills and 18 assists as the Eagles won a Big South Conference match at St. Peter.
Scores were 9-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13.
Nora Windschill was 15 of 17 serving with two aces, and she made 12 kills and 12 digs. Caitlyn Todesco had 13 digs, one more than Nicole Albrecht. Tayla Hoel had six kills, 16 assists and 12 digs.
For St. Peter, Sarah Conlon had 20 kills, and Brielle Bushaw had 12. Paige Hewitt made 40 assists. Grace Remmert served five aces, and Allie McCabe served four.
New Ulm (3-2) plays St. James Area on Thursday.
