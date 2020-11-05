MANKATO --Kailee Magaard had 42 assists and served three aces as Mankato East rallied for a 25-27, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Red Wing in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Thursday at the East gym.
Tayler Swalve had 26 digs. Rachel Clifford led the Cougars with 19 kills, while Mackenzie Schweim had 12 and Madie Clarke had 11.
East (5-3) plays at Owatonna on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, United South Central 0: The Bucs won their third straight Gopher Conference championship with a 25-9, 25-5, 25-9 win at Waterville.
Toryn Richards had 20 kills, and Kylie Pittmann had 11 kills. Ellie Ready had 35 assists, and Rylee Pelant was 18 of 18 serving with four aces.
WEM (8-0) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.
Alden-Conger 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Addy Fraze had five kills and eight digs as the Crusaders lost to the Valley Conference leaders 25-11, 25-9, 25-13 at Fitzgerald gym.
Paige Frutiger had nine digs, and Allie Pawlitschek made eight digs.
Loyola (1-7) plays at home Monday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Nicollet 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Marah Hulke had 10 kills and 12 assists as Nicollet won the Valley home match.
Scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.
Hayley Selby added eight kills and eight digs for the Raiders, who got 10 assists and five ace serves from Emily Lorentz. Brooklyn Bode served four aces.
Dani Freyberg made 22 assists for the Knights. Emily Johnson and Maggie Graupman each made two blocks.
Nicollet (5-3) plays Martin County West on Monday at Sherburn. LCWM (4-4) plays at home Tuesday against Alden-Conger.
St. Clair 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 1: Brooke Sonnek made 16 blocks as the Cyclones won the Valley match 25-15, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16 at Northrop.
Maddy Lynch made seven kills, and Caroline Schimek had 25 assists.
St. Clair (4-4) plays at home Tuesday against Cleveland.
Martin County West 3, Madelia 2: Naomi Haedt had 34 assists and served four aces in Madelia's 25-22, 14-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11 Valley loss.
Malia Schawanke served six aces. Brooke Lensing and Corban Tarto each had five kills, and Danikia Elsenmenger had five blocks.
Jovana Cortez had 24 digs, and Dora Facudo had 19 digs.
Madelia plays at home Tuesday against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman.
Norwood Young America 3, Sibley East 1: Molly Krentz, Jessica Wolter and Shanise Bates each made eight kills in Sibley East's Minnesota River Conference loss at Arlington.
Scores were 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20.
Jessica Wolter and Jennifer Wolter each had three blocks. Emily Holmquist made 14 digs, and Adeline Williams had 16 assists. Ellie Harens made 13 assists.
Sibley East (2-6) plays Tuesday at home against Mayer Lutheran.
St. James Area 3, Waseca 1: Maddie Brey made 27 assists and served five aces in the Saints' Big South Conference victory.
Scores were 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21.
Kelsey Grunewald had eight kills and 13 digs, and Addie Bowers had six kills and two blocks. Chloe Mickelson made seven kills and served six aces, and Taylor Sodeman had six kills.
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Kylee Horner had eight kills as the Saints won the Big South match 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 at Blue Earth.
Lilly Ruffin added seven kills, and Abby Haggenmiller made 11 assists.
