There were major graduation losses in the Mankato East and Mankato West volleyball programs, while a new coach is taking over at Mankato Loyola.
The high school volleyball season begins this week.
Mankato East
Coach Dan Blasl returns three regulars off last year’s 10-14 team, which logged a 5-6 Bin Nine Conference record.
Junior setter Halle Huber collected 491 assists last season, while also netting 18 kills, seven blocks and 20 ace serves. Junior outside hitter Destiny Reasner tallied 92 kills, five blocks, 203 digs and 19 service aces, while senior defensive specialist Lynsey Magaard came up with 50 digs.
“I like the energy of this group,” Blasl said. “We have a lot of bodies diving all over the place with plenty of hustle. We’re excited with the way they go after the ball, but there are some things we still need to learn. We’re a young group so just getting out there and playing will help us learn as we go.
“For us to get anything going and run things out of the middle, our passes have to get to our setters. Right now, we’re up and down where we go from being right on to where we’re shanking things left and right. We’re trying to find a happy medium so we can go from that.”
East will look to senior outside hitter Madison Hansen and senior middle hitter Ava Boerboom to supply some offensive punch and leadership as the Cougars prepare for Friday’s home opener against Austin.
Others expected to contribute include sophomore outside hitter Jayda Swalve, freshman middle hitter Emily Hacker, junior outside hitter Elle Edberg and junior setter Madylin Mack.
“Our best player on the floor could change daily,” Blasl said. “We’re putting people in different spots. That’s the nice thing about the talent on this team. We have a lot of people who can play multiple spots. It’s nice as a coaching staff to have a lot of different options in covering things and covering holes as needed.”
Four seniors — defensive specialist Finlee Matejcek, outside hitter/middle hitter Sophia Hard, outside/middle Olivia Ketter and defensive specialist Hali Christofferson — complete the varsity roster.
Mankato West
The Scarlets will look to their defensive prowess to offset a lack of size and firepower up front.
Senior libero Allison Banse is back after recording 198 digs and serving at a 94% clip last season. Senior setter/right side hitter Trinity Jackson totaled 333 assists, 26 blocks and 93 digs for last year’s 16-11 team, while senior outside hitter Gabi Peterson banged 79 kills.
“We bring back a lot of strength in the defensive department,” West coach Stacy Jackson said. “I feel our defensive game and hustle will be two of our strengths as to getting to the ball. We’re a little bit shorter than most teams we’re going to play so we’re going to have to make up for that with hustle and athleticism at the net.
“The key for our improvement is just working together as a team. This group seems to get along together well, and they do a good job of lifting each other up. I feel as long as we can keep doing that we’ll be successful. I love the fact that they are all supportive and upbeat. They’ll do whatever it takes and go wherever we put them to be successful. We’re going to need to work on our blocking, especially on closing them.”
West will look to a trio of seniors — middle hitter Adriah Gilbertson, outside hitter Faith Hoppe and right side hitter Mylee Nuehring — along with junior setter Brooklyn Geerdes, junior middle hitter Tori Tosch and sophomore outside hitter Ella Olson for contributions as well.
West opens its season Saturday at Marshall.
Mankato Loyola
First-year coach Erica Swanson inherits a club that went 1-14 a year ago and returns its entire lineup.
Junior right-side/middle Jackie Fraze and junior outside hitter Lydia Klaseus will be counted on for leadership, while sophomores libero Gabby Bemmels, middle-outside Maddie Huiras, setter Sammy Kann and defensive specialist Grace Stoffell give the Crusaders plenty of experience.
“This is a team that works very hard and has a lot of desire and determination,” Swanson said. “They really want to be successful as a team. They’ve developed a good bond with each other and are really feeding off each other.
“The girls have a lot of fun at practice as well as off the court. They learned a lot last season, and our big focus this year is that wins and losses don’t matter. It’s more the experience of growing together and taking away the positives. They have so much energy and there so excited to be in the gym every day.”
Swanson indicated three players — freshman middle/outside Olivia Templin and eighth-graders Aryah Zuehlke (middle/outside) and Amelia Speckel (setter) — will also see duty when the Crusaders play Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.