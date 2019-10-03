The Free Press
ALBERT LEA — Mackenzie Schweim made 13 kills to lead Mankato East to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Albert Lea in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Thursday.
Kailee Magaard made 18 assists. Rachel Clifford had seven digs and made four ace serves, and Madie Clarke had two blocks.
East (9-4), 6-3 in Big Nine) hosts Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday.
Mankato West 3, Rochester John Marshall 1: Mattea Burmeister had eight kills and seven blocks to lead the Scarlets to a Big Nine victory at home.
Scores were 25-21, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Emily Bergeman had 10 kills, and Ellie Blackman had eight. Grace Banse had seven kills.
West (11-7) plays in the Hopkins tournament Saturday.
Nicollet 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Jill Thompson made 18 kills as the Raiders won the Valley Conference match at home 25-20, 16-25, 25-15, 26-24.
Mara Hulke had 18 digs, 13 assists and three blocks, and Ruby Hoffman served five aces. Hayley Selby had four blocks.
For the Knights, Lakesha Carter finished with 16 kills and 27 digs. Lauren Kuebler and Lilli Graupman each had 16 digs.
Nicollet (7-9, 5-2) plays Monday at New Ulm Cathedral.
St. Clair 3, Madelia 0: Sophie Cazier made 14 kills as St. Clair won the Valley game 25-18, 25-11, 25-14 at home.
Ragan Vilt had 10 kills and six digs, and Amber O’Donnell made 19 assists for the Cyclones (6-15).
Malia Schwanke was 9 of 9 serving with two aces for Madelia. Brooke Lensing had eight kills, and Emily Stevenson made 10 assists.
Madelia (0-19, 0-6) plays in the St. Clair tournament Saturday.
Cleveland 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: McKenna Robb finished with 12 kills and 15 digs for the Clippers in their 25-19, 25-17, 25-10 Valley win at Janesville.
Jordyn Klingel had 17 assists. Emily Kern finished with seven kills, eight blocks and eight digs. Mya Krenik added 10 digs.
Cleveland (16-11, 8-0) plays Monday at Sibley East.
Mayer Lutheran 3, Sibley East 0: Libby Bartels, Shanise Bates and Arayah St. John each had five kills as Sibley East lost to Mayer Lutheran 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 in a Minnesota River Conference match at Arlington.
Sommer Brockhoff had 12 assists, and McKenna Kranz had 11. Bates made 12 digs, and Alexia Sommers had three blocks.
Sibley East (6-13, 0-5) plays in the Cannon Falls tournament Saturday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Hayfield 0: Toryn Richards made 18 kills in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference win 25-14, 25-9, 25-18.
Delaney Donahue had 13 kills and three blocks, and Ellie Ready made 42 assists. Kylie Pittman had 14 digs and served three aces.
WEM (20-2, 5-0) plays in the Cannon Falls tournament Saturday.
Maple River 3, United South Central 1: Laura Satkova made 17 kills as the Eagles won the Gopher match 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 25-17 at Mapleton.
Gabby Drews added 10 kills, and Halie McGregor made 20 digs.
Maple River (10-10) plays in the Blue Earth Area tournament Saturday.
St. James Area 3, New Ulm 1: Maddie Brey made 32 assists as the Saints won the Big South Conference match.
Scores were 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.
St. James Area’s Chloe Mickelson had 18 digs, and Kaydi Anderson added 16 kills and three blocks. Kelsey Grunewald was 25 of 26 serving with four aces.
For New Ulm, Natalie Yackley had 33 assists and 15 digs, and Nora Windschill had 11 kills. Nicole Albrecht was 24 of 24 serving with two aces, and Caitlyn Todesco was 21 of 21 serving with three aces.
New Ulm (7-6, 7-2) plays Tuesday at Waseca. St. James Area (7-12) plays Tuesday at Blue Earth Area.
St. Peter 3, Waseca 2: Sarah Conlon finished with 21 kills for the Saints in a 25-21, 27-29, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7 Big South Conference home victory.
Brielle Bushaw added 11 kills, and Paige Hewitt had 44 assists.
The Saints play at the St. Clair tournament Saturday.
Wabasso 3, Sleepy Eye 0: Alexa Steffl had seven kills and eight digs in the Indians’ Tomahawk Conference home loss.
Scores were 25-13, 25-11, 25-20.
Brittney Dittbenner finished with four kills, five blocks and six digs.
Sleepy Eye (9-10) will host Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Monday.
