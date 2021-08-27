The high school volleyball season begins this week, with full schedules and a postseason for three classes.
All three Mankato teams are looking to build on last season, which was limited and interrupted by the pandemic.
Mankato East
Coach Dan Blasl will look to a trio of returnees — two-time All Big Nine Conference senior outside hitter Mackenzie Schweim, All Big Nine middle hitter Lexi Karge and senior libero Kylie Christofferson — to help a somewhat young team maintain the high level of play of a year ago. East ended up 9-3, 8-3 for third place in the Big Nine.
“We’re hoping to build off that success with three core players coming back,” Blasl said. “We brought up a lot of talent this year to surround them so we’re looking to roll right from the start of the season. This group is very quick with most of the young kids very energetic and hungry. They work very hard, and they don’t like to let the ball hit the ground.”
Schweim had a team-high 112 kills last season along with 22 ace serves, 101 digs and seven blocks. Karge recorded 77 kills and a team-best 31 blocks, while Christofferson came up with 87 digs and 17 service aces.
“Right now, we’re working on transitioning and not watching big plays,” Blasl said. “If there’s a strong offensive play, be ready to get back on defense and look for an attack coming back at you. I feel we have good firepower from all over the court and this group is very eager and hungry. ... They will do a nice job with any challenges we get.”
Blasl indicated his seven-player rotation would include sophomore setter Halle Huber, junior right-side hitter Madison Hansen, sophomore outside hitter Destiny Reasner and senior middle hitter Madie Mangulis.
Junior defensive specialist Lynsey Magaard is expected to be a top reserve, while senior setter Brielle Meyer, senior middle hitter Tenly Madson and senior right-side hitter Avery Michels complete the varsity roster.
East begins its season Friday with a match at Austin.
Mankato West
Coach Stacy Jackson hopes seven seniors will keep the program headed in the right direction after a 7-4 season a year ago.
Senior outside hitter Grace Banse, senior libero Abbi Stierlen and senior middle hitter Sydney McGraw are expected to lead the group of upperclassmen.
“I think the girls are more ready than ever after last year so we’re excited,” Jackson said. “We were pretty resilient last year because you never really knew when you were going to play. It was a good life skill for these kids. I love how scrappy this team is so once again we’re going to be a very good defensive team.”
Banse totaled 87 kills, 71 digs, 215 passes and 15 blocks last season, while Stierlen, who could also play some at hitter, had 191 digs and 221 passes. McGraw tallied 30 kills and 17 blocks, while junior setter Trinity Jackson returns after generating 243 assists and 56 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Allison Banse (77 digs, 115 passes) will complete the regular rotation.
“Our serve reception is really strong so that will help our offense come together more,” coach Jackson said. “We need to work on getting our blocking more unified and closing it up, but I am very confident we can hold our own. I think this team is capable of doing great things. We held things together very quickly during our first scrimmage, and that was very pleasing to see.”
Senior right-side hitter Brooklyn Brovold, senior middle hitter Abby Olenius, senior middle hitter Taylor Mock and junior outside-hitter Gabi Peterson round out the roster. West opens its season Saturday with a 1 p.m. match against Marshall at St. James.
Mankato Loyola
The Crusaders won just one match last season, but the experience gained by younger players provides optimism for this season.
“We were super young last year, which forced us to use some inexperienced players,” coach Dave Nixon said. “But a lot of those players played club volleyball this summer and worked very hard to get better.”
The Crusaders have two seniors. Paige Frutiger is an outside hitter, and Sienna Pawlitschek might move into the middle blocker.
Three freshmen return with varsity experience: hitter Gabby Bemmels, blocker Maddie Huiras and setter Sammy Kann.
Sophomore Kylie Kolars provides some depth to the front row. Other players who could see varsity time are sophomores Jackie Fraze, Ava Schneider and Lydia Klaseus and freshman Grace Stoffel.
“We’ll lean on our two seniors for leadership,” Nixon said. “I’m hoping to see our team compete at a higher level, and we expect to do a lot more this season.”
The Crusaders open the season Tuesday with a nonconference game against Sleepy Eye at Fitzgerald gym.
Sports editor Chad Courrier contributed to this report. You can follow him on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
