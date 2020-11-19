CLEVELAND — Emily Kern finished with 27 kills, 21 digs and five blocks for Cleveland in a 3-2 Valley Conference victory over Alden-Conger Thursday.
Scores were 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 15-5.
Halle McCabe had 12 kills and nine digs, while Taylin Gosch finished with 44 assists for the Clippers. Emma Sweere added 31 digs.
Cleveland (10-1) will play at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Friday. The Blackhawks (4-7) host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, 3, Madelia 0: Sam Harmdierks led the Knights with eight kills and 3.5 blocks in a Valley Conference home victory.
Lilli Graupman finished with 19 digs for LCWM, and Dani Freyberg had five aces.
For Madelia, Brooke Lensing led the way with 11 kills and four digs.
The Knights (7-5) host Cleveland Friday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Lili Mohror finished with nine kills and two blocks for the Chargers in the Tomahawk Conference road loss.
Kaylee Hunter had 14 assists and 11 digs for the Chargers, while Abbie Riederer finished with five kills and 11 digs. Ella Schlei added seven kills.
MVL finishes the season at 3-9.
Southwest Christian 3, Tri-City United 0: Jordyn Brownlee led the Titans with six kills and 10 digs in the Minnesota River Conference loss.
Scores were 25-21, 25-14, 25-10.
Sam Lang finished with six kills for TCU, while Kaitlyn Lang had 18 digs. Lauren Houn added 13 assists and seven digs.
Nicollet 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: The Raiders won 25-17, 25-18, 26-24.
No stats were available for this match.
