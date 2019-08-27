The Free Press
MANKATO — Madie Clarke spiked 15 kills and had three blocks on Tuesday as the Mankato East volleyball team opened the season with a four-set, Big Nine Conference victory over Red Wing at the East gym.
After dropping the first set, the Cougars won 19-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.
Mackenzie Schweim finished with 13 kills and nine digs. Rachel Clifford had seven kills and eight digs, and Lexi Karge had six kills and three blocks.
Ana Christofferson had 16 digs and three ace serves. Kailee Magaard finished with 38 set assists.
East (1-0) will host Winona on Thursday.
West 3, Winona 0: Mayla Hanson had seven kills for the Scarlets, who won the Big Nine Conference road match 25-16, 25-14, 25-14.
Ellie Blackman finished with five kills and four blocks, and Mattea Burmeister also had five kills. Emily Bergeman had six kills and seven digs.
Abbi Stierlen led the defense with 20 digs.
West will host Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s 1: Mara Weisensel had a school record 33 kills for the Chargers in their season-opening win at Sleepy Eye.
MVL won 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24.
Maddie Pearson finished with 42 set assists and 16 digs. Abbie Reiderer and Lili Mohror each had eight kills.
MVL (1-0) will host New Ulm Cathedral Tuesday.
Cleveland 3, New Ulm Cathedral 0: McKenna Robb had 16 kills and two aces in the Clippers’ 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 nonconference home win.
Taylin Gosch had 23 set assists for the winners. Emily Kern was 18 for 18 serving with three aces. Lexi Hollerich added seven ace serves.
Cleveland (1-0) will travel to Mountain Lake on Tuesday.
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Lilly Ruffin and Sarah Conlon each had 11 kills for the Saints in the 25-18, 25-9, 25-7 Big South Conference home victory.
Paige Hewitt had four ace serves, and Allie McCabe and Maggi Pierret each served up three aces.
Nicollet 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Jill Thompson had 15 kills and four aces for the Raiders in the 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 nonconference home win.
Hayley Selby finished with six kills and 11 digs. Marah Hulke added 16 set assists.
Nicollet will host St. Mary’s on Sept. 9.
St. James Area 3, Martin County West 1: Kaydi Anderson had 10 kills and three blocks to lead the Saints to the 28-26, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18 nonconference home win.
Korryn Karau had seven kills. Addie Bowers finished with eight digs. Maddie Brey had 27 set assists and was 26 of 26 serving with five aces.
The Saints (1-1) will host Waseca on Tuesday.
Blooming Prairie 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: The Bulldogs fell 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 in the nonconference road match.
No statistics were available.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Sibley East 0: Ellie Harens had five kills in the Wolverines’ 25-10, 25-23, 25-12 nonconference loss at Arlington.
McKenna Kranz finished with 14 set assists for Sibley East. Hannah Ebert had 12 digs. Alexia Sommers had four kills, four digs and three blocks. Libby Bartels served up five aces.
Sibley East (0-1) will play Tuesday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Belle Plaine 3, Jordan 0: Lauren Johnson and Mikayla Coops each had 10 kills in the Tigers’ Minnesota River Conference home win.
Belle Plaine won 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 to improve to 1-1.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1: Toryn Richards had 17 kills and 12 digs for the Buccaneers in their 21-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19 nonconference loss.
Kylie Pittmann finished with 13 kills and 19 digs. Trista Hering had seven ace blocks. Delaney Donahue had 15 digs, Ellie Ready finished with 34 set assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.