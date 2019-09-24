The Free Press
AUSTIN — Mattea Burmeister had 16 kills to lead the Mankato West volleyball team to a four-set Big Nine Conference victory over Austin on Tuesday.
The Scarlets won 18-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22.
Emily Bergeman had 13 kills and 10 digs for the winners, and Ellie Blackman also had 13 kills.
Kayla Grunst finished with 26 assists, and Genesis Jackson had 21 assists. Abbi Stierlen led the defense with 19 digs. Zoe Koberoski added 13 digs.
West (8-6) will host Albert Lea on Thursday.
Belle Plaine 3, Mankato East 0: Morgan Kruger had 17 kills as the Tigers won the nonconference match 25-11, 25-17, 25-22 over the visiting Cougars.
Sarah Lenz had 34 set assists for East.
The Cougars’ Mackenzie Schweim had six kills and 16 digs. Kailee Magaard had 10 assists and 10 digs. Ana Christofferson finished with 20 digs.
East (5-11) will play Thursday at Northfield.
Martin County West 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Megan Frutiger finished with six kills and 11 digs for the Crusaders in a home loss.
Zoey Weller had six assists and 15 digs. Sami Naples added five kills.
The Crusaders (5-11, 2-3) play Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
St. Clair 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Sophia Cazier finished with 14 kills for the Cyclones in a Valley Conference road win.
Scores were 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.
Ragan Vilt had 12 kills. Caroline Schimek added 24 assists.
Alden-Conger 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Lakesha Carter finished with six kills for LCWM in a Valley Conference road loss.
Alden-Conger won 25-13, 25-18, 25-16.
Dani Freyberg had six assists for Lake Crystal.
LCWM (3-13, 2-4) plays Monday at United South Central.
St. Peter 3, St. James 0: Paige Hewitt had 21 set assists for St. Peter in the 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 Big South Conference road win.
Brielle Bushaw, Grace Remmert and Sarah Conlon had six kills each for the winners. Hewitt and Maggi Pierret each added five kills.
For St. James, Chloe Mickelson had 10 digs and was 14 of 15 serving. Maddie Brey had 17 assists.
St. James (8-10) will host Luverne on Thursday.
New Ulm 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Nora Windschill had 11 kills and 13 digs to lead the Eagles to the 25-16, 25-8, 25-19 Big South Conference home win.
Natalie Yackley finished with 19 assists, four aces and seven kills. Tayla Hoel had 18 assists, 10 digs and six kills. Emmy Munson had seven kills, and Nicole Albrecht had 11 digs.
New Ulm (7-0, 8-5) will host Marshall on Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Jordan 0: Delaney Donahue had 15 kills and 17 digs to lead the Bucs to the 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 nonconference home victory.
Toryn Richards added 10 kills and 13 digs. Ellie Ready had 39 set assists. Kylie Pittmann led the defense with 23 digs and also had three ace serves and eight kills.
WEM (17-2) will play Thursday at Medford.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 3, Madelia 0: Brooke Lensing had seven kills and four aces in the Blackhawks’ 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 Valley Conference loss on the road.
Emily Stevenson and Jovana Cortez each had four aces. Cortez and Dora Facundo had 10 digs each, and Stevenson had 11 assists.
Madelia (0-17, 0-5) will host Cleveland on Thursday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3, Sleepy Eye 0: The Knights defeated the Indians 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 in a Tomahawk Conference match between the crosstown rivals.
For the Indians, McKenna Strong finished with 12 kills. Brittney Dittbenner added five kills and 10 digs.
Sleepy Eye (5-7, 0-3) will host New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Maplewood Academy 2: The Trojans won the nonconference road game in five sets, getting 10 kills from Amber Casto.
Nyamer Riek ahd 14 aces. Dani Durst had nine aces and 12 assists. Anna Pepper had six aces.
The Trojans will host Valley Christian at noon on Saturday.
