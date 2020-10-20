MANKATO — Kailee Magaard had 11 kills and 27 assists for Mankato East, but Rochester Mayo won 3-1 in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Tuesday at the East gym.
The Cougars won the opening set 25-19, but then Mayo won the next three 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
Madie Clarke added eight kills and three blocks for East, and Mackenzie Schweim had seven kills. Kylie Christofferson made 11 digs, and Taylor Swalve had nine digs.
East (2-3) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Nicollet 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 1: Olivia Whitmore made 12 kills to help Nicollet win 19-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 in a Valley Conference match at Nicollet.
Hayley Selby had eight kills, and Marah Hulke had seven kills, 13 assists and 10 digs. Emily Lorentz added 12 assists and three service aces. Kendall Robertson served seven aces, and Brooklyn Gohr served four aces.
Nicollet (3-0) plays at Cleveland on Thursday.
Alden-Conger 3, St. Clair 0: Alden-Conger swept the Valley match at St. Clair, winning 25-12, 25-11, 25-9.
Maddy Lynch led St. Clair with five kills, and Caroline Schimek made six assists. Emily Olson had eight digs.
The Cyclones host Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
Hayfield 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Erin Jacobson made seven kills in the Panthers’ 25-22, 26-24, 25-13 loss in a Gopher Conference match at New Richland.
Grace Tufte had 11 assists, and Hallie Schultz made nine assists. Rhys Martin made six kills, one more than Elli Baker.
NRHEG (0-4) plays Thursday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
