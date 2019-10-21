The Free Press
TRIMONT — Megan Frutiger and Addy Fraze each had five kills in Mankato Loyola’s 3-0 loss to Martin County West in the opening round of the Section 2A volleyball tournament Monday.
Scores were 25-14, 25-10, 25-17.
Frutiger also had 13 digs for Loyola (7-20). Zoey Weller had 12 assists and nine digs, and Allie Pawlitschek made seven digs.
Martin County West plays again Thursday against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Waterville.
Cleveland 3, Cedar Mountain 0: Taylin Gosch made 29 assists, breaking the school record of 1,293, in the Clippers’ 25-8, 25-5, 25-18 victory in the Section 2A playoffs at Cleveland.
McKenna Robb had 17 kills and nine digs, and she served six aces. Emily Kern had 10 kills, four blocks and seven digs.
Cleveland (20-11) plays at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Thursday.
St. Clair 3, Madelia 0: Sophie Cazier made 14 kills and served three aces as the Cyclones won the Section 2A opener at home.
Scores were 25-16, 25-10, 25-17.
Ragan Vilt added nine kills and 20 digs. Emily Wilson served five aces, and Amber O’Donnell had 14 assists.
Emily Stevenson made seven assists, and Brooke Lensing had three kills for Madelia (0-27). Jovana Cortez had seven digs, and Danika Eisenmenger had three blocks.
St. Clair (14-15) plays at Springfield on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 1: Lakesha Carter had 16 kills and 12 digs, and she served four aces as the 11th-seeded Knights won 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23 in a Section 2A match at Northrop.
Emily Johnson added eight kills and 1.5 blocks, and Deann Streit had seven kills.
LCWM (5-23) plays at Alden-Conger on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, United South Central 2: The Bulldogs won the first two sets but had to survive a fifth set in the Section 2A upset at Wells.
Tenth-seeded JWP took the lead in the match by winning 25-23 and 25-22, but the Rebels claimed 25-18 and 25-16 victories to force the final game. JWP prevailed 15-9 in the finale.
JWP (6-19) plays at Mountain Lake Area on Thursday.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3, Nicollet 1: The Mustangs pulled the Section 2A upset, winning 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17 at Nicollet.
BLHS plays Thursday at Mayer Lutheran.
Redwood Valley 3, New Ulm 1: Nora Windschill had 17 kills and 13 digs in New Ulm’s Big South Conference loss. Scores were 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20.
Natalie Yackley had 36 assists and four blocks, and Ally Steffensmeier and Riley Melby each had 10 kills. Caitlyn Todesco was 14 of 14 serving with one aces, and she made 22 digs.
New Ulm (10-13, 7-3 in Big South) opens the Section 3AA playoffs on Thursday at Windom Area.
Le Sueur Henderson 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Morgan Goettlicher made 12 kills as the Giants celebrated Senior Night with the nonconference home victory 25-5, 25-6, 25-11.
Halle Bemmels had 22 assists and seven digs and served two aces. Allison Schwandt added four kills.
LSH plays a Section 2AA playoffs game at home Thursday against Fairmont.
