MANKATO — Abby Olenius made five blocks for Mankato West, which lost 3-0 to Northfield in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Thursday.
Scores were 25-22, 25-12, 25-21.
Trinity Jackson made 16 assists, and Maddy Allex added 10 assists. Gabi Peterson led the Scarlets with five kills, and Abbi Stierlen made 14 digs.
West (3-2) plays in the Shakopee tournament Saturday.
Cleveland 3, Nicollet 0: Emily Kern had 10 kills, three blocks and two ace serves as the Clippers won 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 in a Valley Conference home match.
Grayce Kortuem added nine kills, and Taylin Gosch had 25 assists with four kills.
Hayley Selby made six blocks for Nicollet, while Brooklyn Bode had seven kills. Marah Hulke made eight assists.
Nicollet plays in the St. Peter tournament on Saturday. Cleveland (4-0) plays in the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown tournament Saturday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, United South Central 0: Sam Swanson had eight assists for the Rebels in a nonconference match, losing 25-9, 25-22, 25-14.
Melany Ehlert had two kills, one block, six digs and one ace serve.
USC (0-3) plays Tuesday at Medford.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0: Sam Dalueg had 14 assists and 14 digs as the Chargers swept the nonconference match at home.
Scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-16.
Kaylee Hunter had seven kills, 10 digs, 17 assists and two ace serves for MVL. Gabbie Bleick made five kills and 15 digs, and Lili Mohror had nine kills.
MVL (2-1) plays in the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown tournament on Saturday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Riley Sammon made 13 kills, and Alex Heuss added 11 as the Buccaneers won the Gopher Conference match.
Scores were 25-16, 25-20, 30-28.
Mikaya Schuster had 20 assists. Grace Baker and Claire Bohlen each made 16 digs.
WEM (1-1, 1-0 in Gopher) hosts a tournament on Saturday.
