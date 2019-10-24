The Free Press
NEW ULM — Maddie Pearson made 36 assists, breaking the team’s single-season record, in a 3-0 victory over New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A, South Subsection volleyball playoffs Thursday.
Scores were 27-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Pearson now has 762 assists this season. Mara Weisensel had 13 kills and three blocks, and Emma Nelson had eight kills and 14 digs. Haley Hersendal made 20 digs.
MVL (24-4) plays BOLD or Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Tuesday at New Ulm.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Martin County West 0: Toryn Richards had 17 kills as the Bucs won 25-8, 25-9, 25-7 in the Section 2A, North Subsection playoffs at Waterville.
Ellie Ready had 24 assists and served nine aces. Kylie Pittmann had eight kills, and Delaney Donahue had six kills.
WEM (29-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against St. Clair at St. Peter.
St. Clair 3, Springfield 0: The Cyclones were led by Sophia Cazier, who had 12 kills in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 Section 2A, South Subsection win at Springfield.
Caroline Schimek had 27 assists, while Emily Olson finished with 24 digs. Ragan Vilt added 10 kills.
St. Clair plays Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday in St. Peter.
Alden-Conger 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0: Lakesha Carter had five kills and 11 digs as the Knights were eliminated from Section 2A, South Subsection play at Alden.
Scores were 25-16, 25-18, 25-7.
Lilli Graupman finished with eight digs for LCWM.
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Sarah Conlon had 13 kills, three blocks and four services aces as the Saints won the Section 2AA, South Subsection match 25-12, 25-19, 25-7 at home.
Paige Hewitt made 28 assists, and Grace Remmert added eight kills.
St. Peter plays Tri-City United on Tuesday at Mankato East.
Le Sueur Henderson 3, Fairmont 0: The Giants won their Section 2AA, South Subsection opener 25-7, 25-12, 25-13 at Le Sueur.
LSH faces Waseca on Tuesday at Mankato East.
Belle Plaine 3, Holy Family Catholic 0: Mikayla Coops finished with 12 kills for the Tigers in a Section 2AA, North Subsection win 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 at Belle Plaine.
Sydney Meyer had 12 digs, while Sarah Lenz finished with 24 assists.
The Tigers (19-9) continue subsection play Tuesday at New Prague.
Windom Area 3, New Ulm 1: Nora Windschill made 12 kills and 13 digs in the Eagles’ Section 3AA loss at Windom. Scores were 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13.
Nicole Albrecht had 26 assists and was 17 of 17 serving. Riley Melby had nine kills, and Ally Steffensmeier had six kills. Caitlyn Todesco had 18 digs.
New Ulm ends the season with a 10-14 record.
