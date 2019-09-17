The Free Press
MANKATO — Rachel Clifford had 15 kills, 10 digs and three ace serves, leading the Mankato East volleyball team to a 3-2 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester John Marshall at the East gym.
The Cougars won 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12.
Mackenzie Schweim finished with 14 kills and 10 digs. Lexi Karge added seven kills.
Kailee Magaard ran the offense with 36 assists and also led the way defensively with 17 digs. Ana Christofferson had 16 digs, and Tayler Swalve had 12.
East (3-8, 3-2 in Big Nine) plays again Thursday at Owatonna.
Cleveland 3, Mankato Loyola 0: McKenna Robb had 17 kills and two ace serves as the Clippers won 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 in a Valley Conference match.
Emily Kern had 15 kills and three ace serves. Taylin Gosch had 32 assists, and Lexi Hollerich made 11 digs.
Cleveland (7-5, 4-0) hosts Alden Conger on Thursday.
Nicollet 3, Madelia 1: Jill Thompson had 21 kills in the Raiders’ 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 Valley Conference road victory.
Marah Hulke finished with 19 assists and 10 digs. Hayley Selby and Ruby Hoffman each had two aces.
Madelia’s Brooke Lensing had four kills and five aces. Jovana Cortez also had five aces. Lillian Maul had 11 digs.Emily Stevenson had 20 assists.
Madelia will host Mankato Loyola on Thursday. Nicollet (3-3, 2-1) will play Thursday at St. Clair.
St. Clair 3, Martin County West 0: Ragan Vilt and Sophie Cazier each had eight kills as St. Clair won its first Valley match of the season at Martin County West.
Scores were 25-15, 25-22, 25-13.
Caroline Schimek had 19 assists, and Emily Olson made eight digs for the Cyclones.
St. Clair plays at home Thursday against Nicollet.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2: Lakesha Carter had 24 kills and three blocks as the Knights won the Valley match at home 25-13, 27-25, 20-25, 23-25, 15-9.
Lauren Kuebler made 19 digs, and Serena Van Note had three blocks. Allie Wiens had 25 assists.
LCWM (3-7, 2-2) plays Thursday at home against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman.
New Ulm 3, Fairmont 0: Nora Windschill had 13 kills and seven digs as the Eagles picked up the 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 win in a Big South Conference match at Fairmont.
Natalie Yackley had four kills and 14 assists, and Tayla Hoel had seven kills and 10 assists. Riley Melby added six kills and two blocks.
New Ulm (6-5, 5-0) plays at home Thursday against Waseca.
St. James Area 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Kaydi Anderson had 11 kills and three blocks to lead the Saints to the 25-18, 25-8, 25-18 Big South Conference home victory.
Korryn Karau had nine kills. Maddie Brey finished with 25 assists.
St. James (5-6, 1-4) plays Thursday at Fairmont.
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 1: The Giants won the nonconference home match 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-9.
LSH (6-5) plays at Mayer Lutheran on Thursday.
Jordan 3, Sibley East 0: Shanise Bates had seven kills and six digs in Sibley East’s nonconference loss at Arlington. Scores were 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.
Libby Bartels had six kills, one more tha Alexia Sommers. Ellie Harens had 11 assists and was 9 of 9 serving with one ace.
Sibley East (4-6) plays Thursday at Belle Plaine.
