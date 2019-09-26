The Free Press
NEW ULM — Mara Weisensel became the career leader for blocks at Minnesota Valley Lutheran, helping her team defeat Wabasso 3-0 in a Tomahawk Conference volleyball match Thursday.
Scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-18.
Weisensel had two blocks, bringing her career total to 208. She also had 20 kills and 13 digs.
Maddie Pearson made 34 assists and two ace serves. Emma Nelson had seven kills and 10 digs, and Kaylee Hunter had 13 digs.
MVL (12-4, 5-0 in Tomahawk) plays a nonconference match at Nicollet on Monday.
Cleveland 3, Madelia 0: McKenna Robb had 18 kills, 12 digs and five ace serves as the Clippers won the Valley Conference road match 25-15, 25-7, 25-9.
Lexi Hollerich had 12 digs, Mazie Anderson had 10 digs, and Taylin Gosch had 21 assists for the Clippers.
Madelia’s Brooke Lensing had five kills and two blocks. Malia Schwanke had seven digs. Emily Stevenson finished with 10 set assists.
Madelia plays again Thursday at St. Clair. Cleveland (11-9, 6-0) plays in the Tri-City United tournament Saturday at Montgomery.
Marshall 3, New Ulm 0: Natalie Yackley had 10 digs and nine assists for the Eagles in the 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 Big South Conference loss.
Emmy Munson had five kills for the Eagles.
New Ulm (8-6) will host St. Peter on Tuesday.
St. Peter 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Sarah Conlon had 12 kills to lead the Saints to the 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 Big South Conference road win.
Brielle Bushaw had nine kills for St. Peter. Paige Hewitt finished with 34 set assists.
Nicollet 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 0: Jill Thompson had 15 kills and 15 digs and was 24 of 25 serving with seven aces in Nicollet’s Valley Conference home win.
Hailey Stoecker had eight kills, and Jackie Thompson made 12 assists. Mara Hulke had four blocks, and Ruby Hoffman served three aces.
Nicollet (4-8, 2-2 in Valley) hosts a five-team tournament on Saturday.
Alden-Conger 3, St. Clair 1: Sophie Cazier made 17 kills and Ragan Volt had 15 in St. Clair’s 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 Valley loss at home.
Caroline Schumek had 36 assists.
St. Clair (4-15) plays against Maritn Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Tuesday at Northrop.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Medford 0: Toryn Richards made 17 kills and 14 digs to lead the Bucs to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 victory in a Gopher Conference match at Medford.
Kylie Pittman had 12 kills and 14 digs, and Delaney Donahue made 10 kills. Ellie Ready had 35 assists.
WEM (18-2, 4-0) plays Tuesday at home against Le Sueur-Henderson.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, United South Central 0: Kendall Johnson had nine kills, 13 digs and three ace serves in the Panthers’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 win in a Gopher match.
Sophie Stork also had nine kills to go with 12 digs and two ace serves.
NRHEG (7-8, 2-2) plays in the Tri-City United tournament Saturday at Montgomery.
Norwood Young America 3, Sibley East 0: Maddi Tuchtenhagen and Ellie Harens each made five kills in Sibley East’s 25-13, 25-21, 25-12 Minnesota River Conference loss at Arlington.
McKenna Kranz had 13 assists and five digs, and Shanise Bates had six kills and three ace serves.
Sibley East (6-11, 0-4) hosts Tri-City United on Tuesday.
New Ulm Cathedral 3, Sleepy Eye 1: Brittney Dittbenner finished with 10 kills, 14 digs and four aces in Sleepy Eye’s 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22 Tomahawk loss.
Alexa Steffl had seven kills and 12 digs, and Sandy Flores made 24 assists and 16 digs.
Sleepy Eye plays in the Nicollet tournament Saturday.
