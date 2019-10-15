The Mankato West volleyball team turned back Mankato East’s upset bid Tuesday night and pulled a 3-2 victory in a highly-entertaining Big Nine Conference match at the East gym.
Game scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14.
“Both teams played great volleyball tonight,” East coach Dan Blasl said. “Usually the records go out the door when you get a rival match like this. This was our best performance of the year. We’re peaking right now, and that’s where we want to be.”
East (10-15 overall, 6-5 in Big Nine) got off to a solid start behind a scrappy defense and the hitting of sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Schweim, who ripped five kills in the opening set, including a blistering sideline bullet that put the Cougars in front 14-9. After the Scarlets (14-9, 9-2) grabbed a 18-18 on sophomore middle hitter Mattea Burmeister’s kill, an in-the-net violation and Rachel Clifford’s ace spike began a game-ending 7-1 Cougars’ spurt.
“It was really intense out there, and we did a good job of not getting down on ourselves,” East sophomore middle hitter Lexi Karge said. “We were really excited with getting that first game so we tried to keep up that energy in the second match. We did well with our talking and we were really scrappy tonight. It was hard at the end because we were so close. ... We kept our heads up and going into the sections with a match like this will help us.”
East looked like it might go up two games, but a pair of serving miscues late in the second set enabled the Scarlets to eke out a 25-23 triumph. The Cougars led 21-20 before those two errors along with kills from Burmeister and sophomore Grace Banse closed things out. Burmeister ended up with a career-high 20 kills to go along with a trio of ace blocks.
“It was a lot of fun out there,” Burmeister said. “Our team went out there and proved ourselves. There were a lot of energy swings, and that’s how you keep the energy level up. You have to keep building momentum to keep the game going. ... We reminded ourselves after losing the first game that it was just one set and we just had to play our game.”
West jumped out to an 11-6 lead in Game 3 behind the hitting of senior Ellie Blackman, Burmeister and the all-around play of senior setter/hitter Kayla Grunst. East fored into a 13-13 tie on a Madie Clarke block before kills from Grunst and junior Megan Meyer turned things toward the Scarlets. After East closed to within 20-19 on Karge’s kill, junior Mayla Hanson’s two ace hits triggered a game-ending 5-1 surge.
East forced a final set by controlling Game 4 after back-to-back kills from Clarke sparked an 8-2 run in the middle stages. Clarke finished with seven kills and four ace blocks for the Cougars, who also received 14 kills each from Karge and Schweim. Karge chipped in five blocks, while junior setter Kailee Magaard totaled 34 assists, 17 digs and six ace dumps.
While both offenses put up big numbers, both liberos — East’s Taylor Swalve and West’s Abby Stierlen — put on a defensive display with Swalve coming up with 34 digs and Stierlen recordng 32. West’s Genesis Jackson dished out 40 set assists, and Grunst added 23. Grunst tallied 14 kills while Blackman and Hanson put down 11 and nine respectively.
“It was hard to put the ball down because they were moving so well,” West coach Stacy Jackson said. “I thought we did a good job of playing from behind. We dug some holes, but we kept digging out of them. Our girls have a lot of fight and that will serve us well in the playoffs.”
East was a point away from the upset when Schweim authored an off-balance ace tip.
However, a Grunst kill and a Cougars’ lob then landed inches out of bounds tied things at 14. Hanson then belted a kill before Meyer sliced an off-balance kill off a pair of Cougars’ blocks for the match-winner. Meyer added eight kills and three blocks for the Scarlets.
“We were able to play with a very good West team that was second in the Big Nine and will go high in the section seeding,” Blasl said. “This will do a lot for our confidence heading into next week.”
