The Free Press
MANKATO — Kayla Grunst had 11 kills and 23 assists as the Mankato West volleyball team rallied from two sets down to defeat Belle Plaine in five sets on Tuesday at the West gym.
The Scarlets won the nonconference match 18-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11.
Mattea Burmeister had 10 kills for West, and Megan Meyer finished with seven. Genesis Jackson had 24 set assists.
Abbi Stierlen led the defense with 46 digs.
West (10-6) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
East 3, Rochester Century 1: Mackenzie Schweim had 15 kills and seven digs as the Cougars came back from a first-set loss to defeat the Panthers 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 in a Big Nine Conference match at the East gym.
Lexi Karge had nine kills, and Madie Carke had seven. Kailee Magaard ran the offense with 33 set assists.
Ana Christofferson led the defense with 25 digs. Rachel Clifford had six kills and 14 digs.
East (8-14, 5-3) plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
Nicollet 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Jill Thompson finished with 28 kills in the Raiders’ 25-14, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13 Valley Conference road victory.
Marah Hulke finished with 12 digs. Ruby Hoffman added 11 digs. Jackie Thompson finished with 10 assists.
For the Crusaders, Megan Frutiger had eight kills and 21 digs. Zoey Weller finished with 20 assists and 10 digs. Allie Pawlitschek was also strong defensively with 18 digs.
Loyola (7-16, 2-5) will host Alden-Conger Tuesday. The Raiders (9-9, 4-2) play Thursday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: Kylie Pittmann had 13 kills and 17 digs to lead the Bucs to the 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 nonconference home victory.
Toryn Richards finished with 11 kills and nine digs. Ellie Ready finished with 33 set assists.
WEM plays Thursday at home against Hayfield.
Cleveland 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0: McKenna Robb finished with 22 kills as the Clippers won the Valley match 25-22, 25-12, 25-14 at home.
Jordyn Klingel added 25 assists, while Emily Kern had six kills and eight digs for the Clippers.
For the Knights, Lakesha Carter finished with five kills and 10 digs. Deann Streit also had five kills.
St. Peter 3, New Ulm 0: Brielle Bushaw led the Saints with 10 kills in in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 Big South Conference in at New Ulm.
Sarah Conlon had seven kills and eight digs. Grace Remmert added six kills.
For the Eagles, Natalie Yackley had seven assists and 11 digs. Tayla Hoel finished five kills, 10 assists and 13 digs. Caitlyn Todesco also had 13 digs.
New Ulm (8-7, 7-1) host St. James Thursday.
Tri-City United 3, Sibley East 0: Shanise Bates finished with 13 kills and 11 digs for the Wolverines in a home loss.
Jennifer Wolter had 10 kills. McKenna Kranz finished with 17 assists and Sommer Brockhoff had 15 assists. Arayah St. John added four kills and eight digs.
Sibley East (6-12) host Mayer Luther Thursday.
St. Clair 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 2: Ragan Vilt finished with 11 kills and six digs for the Cyclones in the win at Northrop.
Scores were 15-25, 25-12, 26-24, 15-25, 15-9.
Sophia Cazier added eight kills. Amber O’Donnell had 14 assists.
The Cyclones host Madelia Thursday.
St. James 3, Fairmont 2: Kaydi Anderson finished with 15 kills and four blocks. for the Saints is a home victory.
Chloe Mickelson led the way defensively with 19 digs. Korryn Karau had 18 digs. Maddie Brey finished with 43 assists.
The Saints (9-12) play Thursday in Waseca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.