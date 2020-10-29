NICOLLET -- Hayley Selby had seven kills and three ace serves as Nicollet defeated Mankato Loyola 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 in a Valley Conference volleyball match Thursday.
Marah Hulke had 15 assists and three ace serves, and she had 13 service points in the first set. Brooklyn Gohr made 12 digs.
For Loyola, Addy Fraze had eight kills, and Paige Frutiger made four kills, 15 digs and four ace serves. Sienna Pawlitschek had four kills and 11 digs. Gabby Bemmels made 14 assists.
Loyola (1-5) plays at home Monday against Martin County West. Nicollet (4-2) plays Monday at Alden-Conger.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Martin County West 0: Claire Adams and Mara Richardson each made seven kills as the Bulldogs won 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 in the Valley match at Janesville.
Adams also had 15 assists, while Richardson had 11 assists. Alexa Cords had five kills and three blocks, and Andra Armstrong made 11 digs.
JWP (4-2) plays Monday at home against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman.
Alden-Conger 3, Madelia 0: Naomi Haedt made 14 assists in Madelia's Valley home loss.
Scores were 25-10, 25-6, 25-14.
Abby Jacobs and Brooke Lensing each had four kills.
Madelia plays Monday at St. Clair.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 1: Kylee Horner's nine kills highlighted St. Peter's 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 win in a Big South Conference match at St. Peter.
Lizzy Quist served five aces and made 12 digs, while Alyssa Hrdlicka served four aces. Abby Haggenmiller made 12 assists, and McKenna VanZee had 14 digs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Medford 0: Toryn Richards finished with 17 kills and 11 digs for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference home win.
Scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.
Kylie Pittman made 15 kills and 12 digs, while Ellie Ready had 28 assists.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, St. Clair 1: Lakesha Carter led the Knights with 12 kills in a 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 Valley Conference home victory.
Emily Johnson had three solo blocks for LCWM, while Lauren Kuebler finished with 20 digs.
For St. Clair, Emily Olson finished with 19 digs, and Caroline Schimek had 20 assists.
The Cyclones (2-4) host Madelia on Monday. LCWM (4-2) plays Monday at Cleveland.
Cleveland 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 0: Halle McCabe had 16 kills and five digs for the Clippers in a Valley road win.
Scores were 25-14, 25-18, 25-15.
Emily Kern added six kills, seven blocks and seven digs for the Clippers, while Emma Sweere had 17 digs. Taylin Gosch finished with 28 assists.
Cleveland (5-1) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Monday.
